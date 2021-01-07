World Leaders Respond to U.S. Capitol Riots: President Donald Trump 'Stoked' Violence

"What happened today in Washington, D.C., is not America," French President Emmanuel Macron said

World leaders are responding to the pro-Donald Trump riot that made its way inside the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, with many vowing to help protect the country's democratic government and blaming the president for inciting the violence.

“What happened today in Washington, D.C., is not America,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in an address. “We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said images of rioters storming the Capitol building “made me angry and also sad,” Reuters reported.

“I regret that since November President Trump has not acknowledged his defeat and also yesterday,” Merkel said, the New York Times reported, during an online meeting with the German conservative party. “He stoked uncertainties about the election outcome, and that created an atmosphere that made the events of last night possible.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the violence on Wednesday.

“Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour," Trudeau tweeted. "Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be.”

Image zoom U.S. Capitol building | Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Image zoom Pro-Trump rioters in the U.S. Capitol building | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who Trump has often referred to as a friend, denounced the scenes in Washington, D.C., as well.

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress,” Johnson tweeted. “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shared “great concern” in his own Twitter statement. “Violence is incompatible with the exercise of democratic rights and freedoms,” he wrote. “I am confident in the strength and robustness of the institutions of the United States.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called Wednesday a “fateful day” and vowed that, with President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, Spain “will work with the United States for a more just world and the triumph of democracy over extremism.”

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers around the U.S. have suggested invoking the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution and removing Trump, 74, from office with less than two weeks remaining in his tumultuous presidential term.

Image zoom Rep. Jason Crow comforts Rep. Susan Wild | Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Image zoom U.S. Capitol building | Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

The president called on his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an angry speech outside the White House, just before Congress met for a joint session to ratify the Electoral College vote naming Biden the next president.

“We will never give up. We will never concede,” Trump told his supporters before they stormed the Capitol and interrupted the joint session. “Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore and that’s what this is all about.”

Biden, 78, called on Trump to "step up" and tell his supporters to end the violence, saying "our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times."

Former presidents and current members of Congress afterward labeled the attack a failed “insurrection” attempt.