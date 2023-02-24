World Landmarks Light Up in Ukrainian Yellow and Blue for One-Year Anniversary of Russia's Invasion

From the Eiffel Tower to the Sydney Opera House, iconic venues were alit in the colors of Ukraine's flag as a symbol of solidarity

By
Published on February 24, 2023 02:21 PM
Eiffel Tower lit in the colours of the Ukrainnian flag in a show of support to Ukraine, one year after Russia launched a military invasion on the country, in Paris, France on February 23, 2023.
Photo: Ait Adjedjou Karim/ABACA/Shutterstock

Countries around the world are showing their support as Ukraine begins a second year of defending its land against Russian invaders.

From New York City to Sydney, Australia, iconic buildings and marquee attractions are alight in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

On Thursday night, lights bathed the Empire State Building, which extended upwards of 1,454 feet to the tower's spire.

"The Empire State Building shines in yellow and blue tonight, the colors of the Ukraine flag, in support of the Ukraine population," the building's official account tweeted, also sharing information on how to help the people of Ukraine.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower displayed blue lights on top with yellow on the base of the structure, according to France 24.

"Glory to Ukraine!" Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted in Ukrainian.

France is also showing solidarity by providing arms to the war-torn country. The French defense ministry shared last week that a first batch of AMX-10 armored vehicles would be delivered within days, per France 24.

London Eye Ukraine support
Official London Eye/Facebook

Meanwhile, across the English Channel, the London Eye was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. On Friday morning, the attraction observed a moment of silence "to allow our teams and guests to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainians," operators of the famous Ferris wheel said in a Facebook post.

The post concluded, "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the invasion as we continue to stand with Ukraine. #WeStandWithUkraine."

In Brussels, at the European Parliament, the building was lit in blue and yellow.

"Parliament and the EU have stood with Ukraine ever since Russia launched its unjustified and illegal full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022," the organization said on Twitter.

Sydney Opera House
Vasyl Myroshnychenko/Twitter

At Australia's famed Sydney Opera House, Ukraine's colors coated the building's trademark shells.

Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko shared a photo of the tribute on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Other cities also acknowledged the somber anniversary.

In Berlin, an art installation in front of the Russian embassy featured a Russian T-72 tank that was destroyed during fighting in Ukraine as "a symbol of Russia's downfall," organizers said.

In the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, thousands of citizens have been killed and millions displaced.

Twelve months later, the invasion remains ongoing, with the United Nations Refugee Agency estimating that more than 8 million refugees are believed to have fled Ukraine since the start of the war.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

Related Articles
Brad Paisley, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brad Paisley Drops New Song with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on First Anniversary of Russia Invading Ukraine
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Musician Richie Sambora joined President Bill Clinton and Kobe Bryant at the grand opening of STEP UP ON VINE on January 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Global Philanthropy Group)
Richie Sambora Loves That a Classic Bon Jovi Song Inspires Ukrainians: 'These People Have Heart'
Professor of Sociology of Education at University of Cambridge Jason Arday
Man Who Was Illiterate Until Age 18 Becomes Cambridge University's Youngest Black Professor
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Everything to Know About the War in Ukraine, One Year After Russia's Invasion
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows to Defeat Russian 'Murderers' on First Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion
Richard Engel in Mala Rohan, Ukraine (March 2022)
One Year into Ukraine War, NBC's Richard Engel Shares Insights from the Ground: 'Still in the Early Phases'
A body was found near their area where 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey went missing.
Body Pulled from N.Y. River Near Where 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Went Missing in November
Jamie Raskin, D-Md., testifies during the Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee hearing on "Weaponization of the Federal Government" in Washington on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Congressman Jamie Raskin Is Midway Through Cancer Treatment: 'Bolstered My Courage'
Alligator Pulled from Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park
Alligator Pulled from Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Is 'Too Weak to Eat on Its Own'
A woman with two children and carrying bags walk on a street to leave Ukraine after crossing the Slovak-Ukrainian border in Ubla, eastern Slovakia, close to the Ukrainian city of Welykyj Beresnyj, on February 25, 2022, following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.
8 Million Refugees Believed to Have Fled Ukraine Since Start of War, Says United Nations
Dale McCormick, N.Y. Dad, 48, Dies Trying to Save Son from Drowning While on Vacation in Florida: ‘Hearts Are Broken’
N.Y. Dad, 48, Dies Trying to Save Kids from Drowning While on Vacation in Florida: 'Hearts Are Broken'
U.S. Air Force pilot looks down at the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon as it hovered over the Central Continental, United States February 3, 2023. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed.
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Pictured in Selfie Taken By Pilot of U.S. Spy Plane 
david bowie
David Bowie Museum to Showcase 80,000 'Unique' Items: 'He Didn't Just Make Art, He Was Art!'
Michael B Jordan, NY Giants
Eli Manning Helped Michael B. Jordan Live Out His New York Giants Fantasy: 'He Was Like a Little Kid'
Isabella Pollok
Victim of Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader Who Later Became His 'Lieutenant' Gets 54 Months in Prison
Molly Huddle runs to victory in the final of the 10,00 meter during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Olympian Molly Huddle on Continuing Her 'Postpartum Comeback' with the NYC Half: 'I Feel Fresh'