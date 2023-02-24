World Landmarks Light Up in Ukrainian Yellow and Blue for One-Year Anniversary of Russia's Invasion

Countries around the world are showing their support as Ukraine begins a second year of defending its land against Russian invaders.

From New York City to Sydney, Australia, iconic buildings and marquee attractions are alight in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

On Thursday night, lights bathed the Empire State Building, which extended upwards of 1,454 feet to the tower's spire.

"The Empire State Building shines in yellow and blue tonight, the colors of the Ukraine flag, in support of the Ukraine population," the building's official account tweeted, also sharing information on how to help the people of Ukraine.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower displayed blue lights on top with yellow on the base of the structure, according to France 24.

"Glory to Ukraine!" Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted in Ukrainian.

France is also showing solidarity by providing arms to the war-torn country. The French defense ministry shared last week that a first batch of AMX-10 armored vehicles would be delivered within days, per France 24.

Meanwhile, across the English Channel, the London Eye was illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. On Friday morning, the attraction observed a moment of silence "to allow our teams and guests to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainians," operators of the famous Ferris wheel said in a Facebook post.

The post concluded, "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the invasion as we continue to stand with Ukraine. #WeStandWithUkraine."

In Brussels, at the European Parliament, the building was lit in blue and yellow.

"Parliament and the EU have stood with Ukraine ever since Russia launched its unjustified and illegal full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022," the organization said on Twitter.

At Australia's famed Sydney Opera House, Ukraine's colors coated the building's trademark shells.

Ukrainian ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko shared a photo of the tribute on Twitter.

Other cities also acknowledged the somber anniversary.

In Berlin, an art installation in front of the Russian embassy featured a Russian T-72 tank that was destroyed during fighting in Ukraine as "a symbol of Russia's downfall," organizers said.

In the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, thousands of citizens have been killed and millions displaced.

Twelve months later, the invasion remains ongoing, with the United Nations Refugee Agency estimating that more than 8 million refugees are believed to have fled Ukraine since the start of the war.

