Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter Tells Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to 'Never Stop Being Fierce'

"Thank you for being a shining example of a woman’s strength!" Ocasio-Cortez responded. "Happy birthday"

Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have new fans, it seems: each other.

Carter, who played the iconic comic-book character on television from 1975 to 79, tweeted her support to the freshman lawmaker on Saturday after coming across a photo of Ocasio-Cortez with Wonder Woman art in the background.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Okay, seeing this last night totally made my birthday that much sweeter. Love your decor, @AOC!" Carter tweeted at the New York lawmaker on Saturday, one day the actress celebrated her 69th birthday.

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, responded: "Thank you for being a shining example of a woman’s strength! Happy birthday."

The progressive congresswoman grabbed headlines last week for a forceful denunciation of fellow Rep. Ted Yoho's behavior when, she said, he called her a "f------ bitch" outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

(A reporter also overheard the exchange, but Yoho denied hurling profanity at Ocasio-Cortez and a spokesman said he had "made a brief comment to himself as he walked away.")

According to The Hill, Yoho, 65, called Ocasio-Cortez "disgusting" in that brief July 21 run-in after he had taken issue with her recent comments linking poverty to crime in New York City amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic representative from New York then reportedly responded to Yoho, a Republican from Florida, that he was "rude."

The Hill reporter and Ocasio-Cortez both said Yoho then called her a bitch.

In an address on the House floor Thursday, she said that "Yoho's comments were not deeply hurtful or piercing to me" — but that "this is not new, and that is the problem."

Ocasio-Cortez's remarks went viral, where she also addressed Yoho's previous statement about the incident, for which he partially apologized.

“Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I’m very cognizant of my language," Yoho said last Tuesday. "The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues. And if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”

However, he said, “I cannot apologize for my passion, or for loving my God, my family or my country.”

RELATED VIDEO: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dismisses Ted Yoho's Apology After Encounter

The lawmaker didn't accept Yoho's apology for "the abrupt manner of the conversation," which didn't refer to Ocasio-Cortez by name.

"Yesterday, Rep. Yoho decided to come to the floor of the House of Representatives and make excuses for his behavior. And that, I could not let go," she said on Thursday. "I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls that I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse, and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology."

Ocasio-Cortez added then: "Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man."