Women Fleeing Ukraine Must Leave Behind Husbands, Fathers, Brothers: 'I Need to Ball Up My Will Like a Fist'

A woman stands in front of a destroyed building after a Russian missile attack in the town of Vasylkiv, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.

As Russia's bloody invasion of Ukraine continues, many of those fleeing to safety are women — some of whom describe a "terrible dream" as they make the journey with their children, often without their husbands, fathers and brothers.

A government decree reportedly prohibits men ages 18 to 60 from leaving Ukraine in an effort to encourage them to join the fight against Russia.

But that has also left thousands of women taking part in surreal scenes of separation.

"I'm generally in some kind of a terrible dream which keeps going on," Nataliya Grigoriyovna Levchinka, a retired teacher from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, told the Associated Press in a story published Tuesday. "I would be in some kind of abstraction if it wasn't for my daughter. I wouldn't be able to come to my senses."

Speaking to the AP from a refugee camp in the neighboring country of Moldova, Elena Shapoval recalled her journey from Odesa, a coastal Ukrainian city, alongside her two children — ages 4 and 8 — along with what lies ahead.

"I realize that we'll have to work a lot now," she said. "I need to get myself together because I have two children and I need to ball up my will like a fist."

For the women who remain in Ukraine, the situation is even more dire. Huddled in shelters as their husbands and family members take part in the fighting, they worry about what will happen if and when the war gets worse.

One woman named Nadia, staying at a shelter in western Ukraine, told NDTV in a story published Monday: "Children are really scared. Our husbands left to join the war, to protect women and children ... Our beautiful cities are destroyed. Children see it and are stressed. They don't know what happened."

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden acknowledged the women of Ukraine in a statement released Tuesday, in honor of International Women's Day.

"Women have never been silent, but women have been silenced. That's because our voices are powerful," said Biden, 70. "When we raise them, we can tear down injustice, topple tyrants and demagogues and shatter the shields of oppression."

The first lady continued: "This International Women's Day, we honor women throughout the world who courageously use their voice, no matter the cost. To our sisters from Ukraine who are fighting to keep their country free and their families alive: We stand with you in solidarity."

Biden also offered a message to women in Russia who are demonstrating against the country's invasion: "To our sisters in Russia who are protesting and speaking out against the invasion at great personal risk: We see your courage."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."