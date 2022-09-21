The U.S. Has Never Had More than 9 Female Governors at a Time — That Can Change in November

Women are major party candidates in 20 of the 36 governor races this year. Now it's up to American voters to narrow government's gender gap

By Amy Eskind
Published on September 21, 2022 03:30 PM
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey participates in the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Massachusetts State House on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Maura Healey, Democratic candidate for Massachusetts governor. Photo: Nicolaus Czarnecki/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty

There are only nine female governors in the United States currently, and eight of them are running for reelection, meaning the number could fall.

However, this election cycle has five gubernatorial races in which female nominees are running against other women — a record — and that guarantees at least five female governors after this election. In Oregon, three women are vying against each other for the state's top job: a Democrat, a Republican, and an independent.

An additional half-dozen women are favored to win races against men, and that spells progress, says Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

"We've been stuck at nine [female governors] for a very long time — we've never exceeded the nine," she says of the stall in progress since 2004. The potential this election for 11 or 12 female governors, filling a possible 24% of overall governor seats, is significant. "It's not nearly what we want to see. Women make up 51% of the population. But we're talking about at least breaking through," she says.

There's a stereotype about who can be a chief executive, whether it be a governor or the president of the United States. "It's a very male image with very male traits attached to it," says Walsh. "People don't necessarily see the strengths that women bring even though we know, of course, that they do. And they've been very successful when they've been governors of states."

Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul becomes the first female governor of New York. Hans Pennink-Pool/Getty Images

"There seems to be a differential between executive office and legislative office, and that's the glass ceiling that I think women are still trying to break," she says.

Rather than being the ultimate authority, women are seen as collaborators and committee members. "Being the place where the buck stops is still breaking that stereotype, still disrupting some of that image of who can lead — that's the challenge that women face," Walsh says.

To increase the number of women in elected offices, more women have to run. Seven women ran for governor of Oregon, and five ran in Alabama this year, signaling momentum. Women are more likely to be funded by small dollar donations, so they have to spend more of their precious campaign time fundraising than male counterparts. And women often have to run against well-connected incumbents because they are the newcomers.

They are also more likely to be criticized in the media for their clothing choices, their tone and their facial expressions. Walsh said that's even true for women who are running against other women.

Still, these female contenders are not shying away from being tough campaigners. Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, announced she wouldn't debate Republican nominee Kari Lake, whom she said is a conspiracy theorist. Tudor Dixon, Michigan's Republican gubernatorial nominee, called for the state's schools superintendent to resign for supporting gender-neutral bathrooms and transgender athletes. Georgia's Democratic nominee, Stacey Abrams, who could become the first Black female governor in U.S. history, worked for years to protect voting rights in Georgia and the country knowing that Black voters were targeted.

They are not saintly. Women participate in negative campaigning and use violent imagery in campaign ads just as the men do, Walsh says.

Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Caitlin O'Hara/Bloomberg/Getty

Walsh has studied the slow political progress of women for four decades because she believes it's important for women to hold political positions. "It's about representative democracy. All of our citizens should not be represented by white male attorneys in their 50s and 60s — and 70s and 80s," she says.

While men in elected offices tend to say they sought a career in politics, women tend to enter the arena because they want to solve a specific issue.

"Women do bring different policy issues to the forefront," Walsh says. "If you are looking at policy through that gender lens, you may see something in a piece of legislation that your male counterpart may not see. It might not even have occurred to him. Women are more likely to prioritize issues that affect women, families, and children, and look at policy to see what impact it will have on women, families, and children."

Historically campaign experts have steered female candidates away from talking about personal experiences, especially concerning their own children, because voters may worry that if they're elected, nobody will be around to take care of the kids. In the past couple of years, women running for office have tossed that norm aside, freely talking about motherhood and family issues. Voters seem to respond, Walsh says.

Women have made great strides in legislative seats, especially among Democrats, but they still hold less than a third of all positions at every level, from the U.S. Senate to municipal offices. While the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate saw a record cohort of women in 2020 — 144 — it was still just 27% of total seats.

The Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade on June 24 was past filing deadlines, too close to affect women's decisions to run this year. But Walsh says 2024 may see many more women enter the political arena because of the abortion issue. Women outvote men, and, on the Democratic side at least, may be motivated by a woman on the ballot, she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Related Articles
Republicans endorsing Biden
Democrat Charlie Crist Resigns from Congress amid Florida Gubernatorial Campaign
Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin Loses Special Election for Alaska's Only House Seat to Democrat Mary Peltola
Mary Peltola, photographed at the Resource Industry Trade Organizations Host Congressional Candidate Forum.
Alaska Rep.-Elect Mary Peltola Says Staying Out of 'Partisan Pettiness' Helped Her Defeat Sarah Palin
J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a rally hosted by the former president at the Delaware County
'Hillbilly Elegy' Author J.D. Vance Risks Losing Republicans a Senate Seat in Ohio This Year
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Activist Maxwell Frost, 25, Wins Florida Primary, Paving Path to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Rep. Charlie Crist, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried
Charlie Crist Wins Democratic Nomination for Governor of Florida, Will Challenge Ron DeSantis
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman meets attendees at a rally at the Teton County Fair & Rodeo Grounds on June 14, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Michigan GOP Primary, Will Now Face Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Off the Field, Herschel Walker Fumbles: Inside the Hail Mary Attempt to Have a Football Star Flip the Senate
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Trump-Backed Kari Lake Clinches Arizona's GOP Governor Nomination in Tight Race Against Pence's Candidate
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Mastriano, the front-runner in the Governor's May 17th primary race, held a campaign rally today after receiving a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Mastriano was joined by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on what she is calling her final campaign rally.
Inside Pa. Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano's Connection to a Racist, Antisemitic Social Media Platform
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Mastriano, the front-runner in the Governor's May 17th primary race, held a campaign rally today after receiving a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Mastriano was joined by Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on what she is calling her final campaign rally.
GOP Candidate for Pa. Governor Deletes Facebook Video That Referred to Climate Change as 'Pop Science'
Ryan Kelley, Republican candidate for Governor, attends a Freedom Rally in support of First Amendment rights and to protest against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, outside the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on May 15, 2021.
Candidate for Mich. Governor Leads GOP Poll After He's Arrested by FBI for Alleged Role in Capitol Riots