The Women of Iran Are TIME's Heroes of the Year: Photos of Their Inspiring Fight for Justice

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, brave women in the country have been putting their own lives on the line to stand up for their rights, inspiring other women around the globe

By
Kate Hogan
Published on December 7, 2022 05:36 PM
01 of 12
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Oct. 1, 2022. In a report published by The Iranian student news agency, Nezamoddin Mousavi, an Iranian lawmaker said Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, that Iran’s government was ‘‘paying attention to the people’s real demands,’’ a day after another key official announced that the country’s religious police force had been closed following months of deadly anti-government protests.
Middle East Images/AP Photo

On Sept. 13, 2022, a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini was detained by morality police in Iran for not covering her hair as required by law. Three days later, she died in police custody.

Since then, women in Iran and around the world have been protesting in her name, demanding justice and rights despite facing arrest and death themselves. Because of their bravery now and in years prior, TIME named the Women of Iran the 2022 Heroes of the Year.

Here, some photos from protests that have been happening in Iran and around the world this fall, as people remember Amini and those who've gone before her.

Above, Iranians protest on Oct. 1 in Tehran.

02 of 12
People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini along the streets on September 19, 2022 in Tehran, Iran. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked days of violent protests across Iran, which has so far seen more the five people killed.
Getty Images

Protestors hit the streets of Tehran on Sept. 19.

03 of 12
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
AFP via Getty

Demonstrators burn a trash can in Tehran on Sept. 21.

04 of 12
People gather in protest against the death of Mahsa Amini along the streets on September 19, 2022 in Tehran, Iran. 22-year-old Mahsa Amini fell into a coma and died after being arrested in Tehran by the morality police, for allegedly violating the countries hijab rules. Amini's death has sparked days of violent protests across Iran, which has so far seen more the five people killed.
Getty

People clash in the streets of Tehran on Sept. 19.

05 of 12
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators taking to the streets of the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. - Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
AFP via Getty

Protestors stop traffic in Tehran on Sept. 21.

06 of 12
This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. - A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini died on September 16 following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.
UGC/AFP via Getty

People stretch as far as the eye can see toward Amini's hometown in Iran on Oct. 26.

07 of 12
A woman sets a headscarf on fire as Iraqi and Iranian Kurds, residing in northern Iraq, protest near a park in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaimaniya on September 19, 2022, against the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman in Iran who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police". - Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital when she was detained on September 13 by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public. She was declared dead on September 16 by state television after having spent three days in a coma.
SHWAN MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty

A woman sets fire to a headscarf in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, on Sept. 19.

08 of 12
People hold banners during a solidarity protest for Mahsa Amini, a 22 years old Iranian woman who died under custody by Iran's morality police for not wearing her hijab properly, on October 01, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Diego Radames/Anadolu Agency via Getty

People in Madrid remember Amini during a gathering on Oct. 1.

09 of 12
A young girl waves the Iranian flag. Iranians of Toulouse organized a protest in Toulouse in solidarity with women and protesters in Iran, following the death of the young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's 'morality police'. Several hundreds of people participated to the protest. Police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public. Since the death of Mahsa Amini, many protest took place in Iran, the NGO Iran Human Rights says that many protesters have been killed. The death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests worldwide. Toulouse. France. December 3rd 2022.
Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty

A young girl waves the Iranian flag during a protest in Toulouse, France, on Dec. 3.

10 of 12
A protester keeps a drawing of Mahsa Amini. Iranians of Toulouse organized a protest in Toulouse in solidarity with women and protesters in Iran, following the death of the young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's 'morality police'. Several hundreds of people participated to the protest. Police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public. Since the death of Mahsa Amini, many protest took place in Iran, the NGO Iran Human Rights says that many protesters have been killed. The death of Mahsa Amini sparked protests worldwide. Toulouse. France. December 3rd 2022.
Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via Getty

A protestor holds an image of Amini in Toulouse, France, on Dec. 3.

11 of 12
A protestor holds a slogan which reads in Persian as " No to Islamic Republic" and another slogan reading in Kurdish "Jina (Mahsa Amini), dear! You will not die, Your name will turn into a symbol" during a demonstration in front of the House of Representatives in The Hague, on December 7, 2022 to show solidarity with the protests against the Islamic Republic in Iran. - Demonstrations have swept Iran for nearly three months since Mahsa Amini died after her arrest by the notorious morality police in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict hijab dress code for women.
BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty

A woman raises a poster during a demonstration in front of the House of Representatives in The Hague, Netherlands, on Dec. 7.

12 of 12
Signs of picture of Mahsa Amini are seen in front of Dom Cathedral in Cologne, Germany on September 21, 2022 to protest against woman's death in the custody which sparked outrage against government in Iran
Ying Tang/NurPhoto via AP

Images of Amini are raised high on Sept. 21 during a gathering in Cologne, Germany.

