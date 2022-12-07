The Women of Iran Are TIME's Heroes of the Year: Photos of Their Inspiring Fight for Justice

01 of 12

Middle East Images/AP Photo

On Sept. 13, 2022, a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini was detained by morality police in Iran for not covering her hair as required by law. Three days later, she died in police custody.

Since then, women in Iran and around the world have been protesting in her name, demanding justice and rights despite facing arrest and death themselves. Because of their bravery now and in years prior, TIME named the Women of Iran the 2022 Heroes of the Year.

Here, some photos from protests that have been happening in Iran and around the world this fall, as people remember Amini and those who've gone before her.

Above, Iranians protest on Oct. 1 in Tehran.