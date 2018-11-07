Women Cover Susan B. Anthony's Grave with 'I Voted' Stickers: 'It's Important to Me'

Women marked Tuesday’s midterm elections by paying tribute to an activist who helped pave the way for female suffrage.

Voters stopped by Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York, on a damp day to place their “I Voted” stickers on suffragette Susan B. Anthony’s grave, News 8 WROC reported.

Katie Banta brought her three kids, who are all under age 5, to the gravesite. “I wanted them to see how many people also put the stickers on the grave so that they can see we’re not the only ones talking about it,” she told the TV station.

“I hope it’s special to them. It’s important to me,” she added.

“This is my first voting privilege in New York state. I just moved here from Texas,” an unnamed woman who arrived with her daughter told reporter Tymoni Correa-Buntley in a video. “And because of Susan B. Anthony we’re all out here voting today, and it’s wonderful. It’s a privilege to be able to be here.”

People started showing up to the cemetery at 7:05 a.m. local time to take part in the tribute, TV anchor John Kucko tweeted.

In 1872, Anthony was arrested for voting illegally in a presidential election as an act of defiance, according to The Washington Post. Anthony died 14 years before the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote in 1920.

Women have honored Anthony in this way before. On Nov. 8, 2016 — when Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential nominee from a major party, faced off against President Donald Trump — hundreds of voters added their “I Voted” stickers to Anthony’s grave.

On Tuesday, more women won seats in the House of Representatives than ever before, CBS News reported.

Other firsts for women included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar becoming the first Muslim women elected to Congress and Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland becoming the first Native American women elected to Congress.