Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Dies of Suspected Overdose at Family's Massachusetts Compound

Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill, died after a suspected overdose at the family’s Massachusetts compound Thursday. She was 22.

The famous politician family confirmed the tragic news just hours after paramedics rushed to the Hyannis Port property.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse,” the family said in a statement, obtained by WJAR. “Her life was filled with hope, promise, and love. She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel.”

Saoirse was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill and Paul Hill.

Multiple outlets including The Hyannis News and The New York Times reported that the home, where Saoirse was found, belonged to Ethel Kennedy, the 91-year-old widow of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy.

On Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore of the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that the incident is under investigation.

“Earlier this afternoon Barnstable Police responded to a residence on Marchant Ave in Hyannis Port for a reported unattended death,” Miltimore says. “The matter remains under investigation by Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.”

According to The Hyannis News, local police responded to the scene just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after a report of a possible overdose.

A paramedic, who was one of the first on the scene, radioed for backup as Saoirse was in cardiac arrest, according to the local outlet.

The Hyannis Fire Department also confirmed to the News that they responded to a “medical call.”

Saoirse was then rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Investigators currently remain at the scene as they continue to investigate the fatal incident.

The Kennedy compound, which was originally the home of Joseph P. Kennedy, is located in Barnstable, MA in the residential village of Hyannis Port. The six-acre summer estate is also about four miles south of Cape Cod and boasts a waterfront view of Nantucket Sound.

The Kennedy family often used the estate as a summer getaway and at times, a primary residence, as well as an operations base for John F. Kennedy when he was running for president in 1960, according to The New York Times.

Seven years ago, the Kennedy family donated the main house to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate after the Senator, who lived there for several decades, passed away in 2009, the Times reports.