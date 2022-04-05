Former Heavyweight Champion Wladimir Klitschko Posts Graphic Video of Dead Bodies in Ukraine

Wladimir Klitschko shared harrowing footage to his Twitter on Monday showing dead, bound bodies on the ground, saying, "This is genocide of the Ukrainian population"

Wladimir Klitschko is continuing to share testimony of the war occurring in his home country of Ukraine since Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion began there in February.

The former heavyweight champion of the world, 46, posted a harrowing video to his Twitter account on Sunday, from the city of Bucha in Ukraine. (Warning: this post contains graphic content.)

The clip shows Klitschko — who is also brother to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukrainian capital city Kyiv — speaking to the camera in front of an industrial site.

"What happened here, and everywhere in Ukraine, what is happening… This is not [a] special operation. This is not military [objects]. This is civilians," Klitschko said, while showing two dead bodies that appear to be bound laying on the ground behind him.

"They've been shot in the head with tied hands behind their back. This is genocide of the Ukrainian population," he continued. "And that's exactly what Russian regime, Putin's regime, Russian army is doing. Killing the civilians with tied hands behind their back and with a shot in their heads."

The grim video is just one piece of upsetting content Klitschko shared on his Twitter showing the brutality in Bucha, which is on the outskirts of Kyiv and has seen many civilian deaths.

On Monday morning, he tweeted, "There are no words for these crimes. But there are those responsible for these crimes."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."