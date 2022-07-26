Wisconsin Senator Involved in Fatal Car Crash That Killed Mother, 5-Year-Old Daughter: Reports

According to officials, Alyssa Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene while Ortman, 27, died later at a nearby hospital

A mother and her 5-year-old daughter are dead following a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley.

The Ashland Police Department said in a release that the Friday accident occurred after Bewley, 70, entered the path of 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman's vehicle while pulling out of a Lake Superior beach entrance, at which point Ortman's car collided with Bewley's.

The Ashland PD said Ortman's vehicle then spun across Highway 2 and was hit by another vehicle.

Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley Sen. Janet Bewley | Credit: AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, M.P. King

Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press that no charges have been filed in the incident as of Monday. Hagstrom also told the newspaper that Bewley was not injured, and Ortman and her daughter were the only two people inside their vehicle.

Hagstrom tells PEOPLE that the incident is still an active investigation pending a report from Wisconsin State Patrol, who is working to determine how everything happened.

"Once the initial reports are complete, they are forwarded to the District Attorney for review of possible charges," he says. Hagstrom clarified to the Daily Press that alcohol and foul play are not suspected at this time.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Bewley's office said, "Senator Bewley was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Ashland, Wisconsin on Friday, July 22nd. Tragically, two people lost their lives."

"This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones," the statement continued. "Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident."

The statement concluded, "A police investigation is ongoing. Out of respect for that investigation and the privacy of all the families involved, our office will be withholding further comment at this time. Thank you for your patience and concern."