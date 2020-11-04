The picture of the presidential race is a bit clearer even as crucial swing states are still counting many ballots

Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin, the AP Projects, as Results Roll in for Michigan and Pennsylvania

The Associated Press projected Wednesday afternoon that Joe Biden would win Wisconsin over President Donald Trump — making the picture of the presidential race a bit clearer even as crucial swing states are still counting many ballots.

The Trump campaign has said it will request a recount given the slim difference: Biden's margin over Trump was some 21,000 votes with 99 percent of the vote tallied as of Wednesday, according to the AP.

(For context, A recount of the 2016 race between Trump, 77, and Hillary Clinton only adjusted the total about 130 votes toward Trump, according to The New York Times.)

Scott Walker, the last Republican governor of Wisconsin, noted on Twitter that the deficit was "a high hurdle" given the track record of some previous recounts, though he also wrote in support of a recount.

Biden, 77, flipping Wisconsin and its 16 electoral votes, after Trump narrowly earned them in his 2016 win over Clinton, significantly bolsters his path to an ultimate victory.

But the results from two other Midwest states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, were not yet known Wednesday afternoon, though Biden narrowly led in Michigan and hoped to make up the difference in Pennsylvania as metro-area mail votes were counted.

The president's win in Wisconsin four years ago was by a similarly slim number, less than 1 percent, making him the first Republican to win in a presidential race there since 1984, according to the Times.

Trump's camp was also reportedly preparing to legally challenge the Pennsylvania results, once Biden's team began to anticipate a victory there too, per the paper.

Biden's victory in the Midwest and in Arizona and Nevada, where he similarly led, would secure him the presidency in what has been a bitterly fought race in an unprecedented year.

The delay in getting the final vote count isn't surprising. With the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many Americans decided to go to the polls early or vote by absentee ballot. The historic number of early voting and mail-in ballots has slowed down the counting process, as have the rules governing different states.

While the majority of states allow advance processing for early ballots, some — including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — did not begin counting early votes until the morning of Election Day, leading to potential delays that stretch past Tuesday. Two recent Supreme Court decisions, which Trump criticized, also meant that absentee votes in some states would be accepted after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by then, adding yet another wrinkle in counting results.

Historically the winner isn't always called on election night. But tensions in the U.S. have been heightened because of false and misleading claims made by President Trump, which he repeated in a brief speech from the White House early Wednesday — falsely insisting he had won despite millions of votes still being counted.

His threat to legally challenge votes that were legally counted after Election Day — an astounding move — was labeled by Biden's campaign manager as "outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect."

In a starkly different tone, Biden addressed voters early Wednesday morning and asked them to be patient as votes are counted.

He also shared that he felt good about his standing in Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan and predicted a win in Pennsylvania.