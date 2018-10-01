Willow Palin is a married woman.

Sarah Palin‘s daughter, 24, tied the knot with Ricky Bailey in Talkeetna, Alaska, this weekend. The happy occasion came just one day after Willow’s brother Track Palin was arrested by the Alaska State Troopers on Friday.

The Palin family shared snapshots of Willow’s celebration on Instagram. The 2008 vice presidential candidate wrote, “Couldn’t be more perfect!!! So much love ~ and surrounded by the mutual love & support of cherished friends & family… just PERFECT!”

Alongside a slideshow of pictures and a video — including Willow hugging dad Todd Palin and guests posing in front of a scenic landscape — the former governor of Alaska added, “Congratulations Mr & Mrs Bailey!”

Sarah, 54, previously shared glimpses at wedding preparations and wrote, “Happiest day. Ever.”

Willow, who called her wedding “The most perfect day,” posted a video of her husband cutting open the cake to find a bottle of alcohol — and then getting down on his knee to chug it as she clapped for him.

Meanwhile, an online dispatch report said that Track “assaulted an acquaintance at his residence” and that “when the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone” before his arrest.

Track was charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. On the same day that his sister got married, Track appeared in court and plead “not guilty, for sure” to all four charges, according to KTUU.

An attorney for Track did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Willow got engaged in front of the Christmas tree at New York City’s Rockefeller Center in December 2017.

Her engagement also coincided with a rough patch for her brother: Bailey popped the question days after Track was arrested on charges of domestic violence for an incident at the Palin parents’ home in Wasilla, Alaska. In June, Track plead guilty to first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea deal.