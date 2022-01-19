Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Barr's publisher claims the two-time attorney general’s book is “vivid, forthright, and essential” to understanding the legacies of Presidents Bush and Trump

William Barr's Memoir, One Damn Thing After Another, Is Coming — What Will It Say?

William Barr has written a book, scheduled for release on March 8.

The title of the 608-page tome is One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General.

Barr, 71, served in the administrations of Presidents George H. W. Bush and Donald Trump but resigned from his position in the latter's White House on Dec. 14, 2020,after making comments weeks before about Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the election he lost to now-President Joe Biden.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the Associated Press at the time, in defiance of his boss, who reportedly said, "You must have said that because you hate Trump, you must really hate Trump."

After leaving office, Barr condemned the former president following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, contending that Trump had a part in "orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress."

"The President's conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his office and supporters," Barr said.

His book — published by William Morrow, an imprint of an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers — will cover both stints as the U.S.' top lawyer who presides over the Department of Justice and advises the president.

According to the publisher's description of the book, Barr's decision to serve Trump in 2019 was a "deliberate and difficult choice."

It turned out to be a difficult job, as well. And Barr was the subject of no shortage of scrutiny and controversy during either stint running the DOJ, with critics regularly labeling him a ready ally to bad behavior.

His book takes a different view. "Barr faced an unrelenting barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the impeachments, and the 2020 election fallout," the description reads.

As for his time under Bush, "Barr takes readers behind the scenes during seminal moments of the 1990s, from the LA riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra," the publisher says.

The book's title is reportedly a reference to a description Barr once heard about the job of attorney general.