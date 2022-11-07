Will Ferrell Revives Famous George W. Bush Impression for Jenna Bush Hager on 'Today' Show

The comedian's portrayal of the ex-president was a fan-favorite sketch on Saturday Night Live

By
Published on November 7, 2022 03:00 PM
Will Ferrell, Jenna Bush Hager
Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Will Ferrell gave Jenna Bush Hager and the rest of America a real treat during a Today show appearance on Monday morning — with a glimpse back to his wildly popular portrayal of former President George W. Bush.

The former Saturday Night Live star, 55, along with Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani graced the beloved NBC talk show Today with Hoda & Jenna to talk about their upcoming holiday movie, Spirited.

After sharing some holiday traditions while discussing the making of the film, Ferrell was put on the spot by co-host Hoda Kotb about his good ol' George W. impression. "I have Jenna Bush Hager here, and there's one person here who does a very good George Bush," Kotb said, before Ferrell pointed to Mani: "Sunita?"

"Do you have anything? I mean, this is going to be a good one, she'll show it to her dad," Kotb, 58, pressed.

Though the actor and comedian immediately warned that it had been awhile and seemed to deflect on the request — "I haven't been in practice in a long time," he said — he suddenly slipped right into character.

"Here's a funny story, I didn't realize I never said 'strategery,' someone else wrote that—" Ferrell said with his eyes squinting, using Bush Jr.'s signature Southern twang.

"He never said that?" Kotb asked as the group cracked up over the throwback impression.

"It's true! We had this conversation before, that Lorne Michaels told my dad he never said that," Bush Hager chimed in. "And he said 'what?'" referring to a stumped Bush Jr. at the time, who "spent all of those years" thinking he did, in fact, mispronounce the word.

"But you knew all along," she shot back to Ferrell. "Oh, I knew all along," he said of one of pop culture's historical moments on Saturday Night Live in 2000.

"I think you owe someone an apology," Kotb said playfully.

"I'm sorry Mr. President," Ferrell said, after turning directly to the camera. Thankfully, Bush, who served two presidential terms from 2001 to 2009, has voiced how he thinks "the best humor is when you make fun of yourself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bush addressed the supposed mishap back in March 2017 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"I had dinner with Lorne Michaels, the head of Saturday Night Live, and he said, 'I put a great speechwriter on you, and he came up with 'strategery,'" Bush told Kimmel, referencing one of Ferrell's famous "malapropisms" of Bush.

"And I said, 'Wait a minute, I said strategery. And he said, 'No, you didn't say strategery.' I said, 'I damn sure said strategery.' He said, 'We invented it.' I said, 'Well, let me ask you this: Did he come up with 'misunderestimate?'" Bush, in fact, did say "misunderestimate" in a speech.

Related Articles
Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona
Kari Lake Called John McCain a 'Hero' When He Died — Now She's Calling Him a 'Loser'
ryan reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says He Was in 'Actual Hell' Doing 'The Masked Singer' Overseas: 'It Was Traumatic'
Voting Booths
Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working
Sarah Krivanek
PEOPLE Speaks Directly with Sarah Krivanek, American Woman Detained in Russia, as She Navigates Deportation
Ryan Reynolds attends The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
In this photo illustration the Lyft logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.
Lyft and Uber Are Helping Americans Get to the Polls on Election Day
Tom Llamas Q & A
Why NBC News' Tom Llamas Is Focusing on Latino Voters Ahead of the Midterms
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Election heroes 2022
Meet 4 Election Heroes Working Tirelessly in the Shadows to Help Democracy Prevail
Joel Koskan
Republican State Senate Candidate Accused of Raping Young Family Member
Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center
More Details Emerge in Paul Pelosi Attack: 'We've Got to Take Them All Out'
A voter gets a free bottle of water and a taco from a food truck sponsored by Vote.org outside of a polling place at the North Dade Regional Library during the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Free Food Trucks Will Roll Up to Busy Polling Locations in These 4 Swing States on Election Day
John Fetterman, lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania and Democratic senate candidate, speaks during a campaign event in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Fetterman, the only candidate who has run statewide, leads the Democratic field with 33% in an Emerson College poll last month. Photographer: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images ; Oprah Winfrey attends Premiere Of Apple TV +'s "Sidney" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Oprah Endorses Dr. Oz's Opponent John Fetterman in Tight Pennsylvania Senate Race
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Ron DeSantis May Be Reconsidering a Presidential Run Against Trump: Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot at Political Rally in Alleged Assassination Attempt
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on November 3, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Sources Say Trump Will Launch a 2024 Presidential Campaign After Midterm Elections: Report