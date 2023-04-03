Will Donald Trump Have a Mug Shot Taken on Tuesday? Here's What We Know

Donald Trump, days after being indicted on roughly 30 counts stemming from an alleged hush money payment he made to an adult film star in 2016, is expected to be fingerprinted and potentially have his mug shot taken when he surrenders to face charges at a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday.

But the details of an expected mug shot aren't entirely clear yet, with one of Trump's attorneys telling CNN's Don Lemon "there's no need" for one for such a recognizable figure.

"Mug shots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He is the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country right now, so there's no need for that. There's no need for the theatrics," Alina Habba said.

Habba added that she likes transparency "in certain situations."

"I do have a problem with leaking of pictures," she said. "I think that because we're in a campaign, because he's the leading GOP candidate, it's not going to help anything."

NBC New York cited sources who brought up another potential issue — that there is allegedly no equipment to take a mug shot in the courtroom where Trump will be taken on Tuesday, and that it remains unclear whether equipment can be set up in time for the arraignment.

Mug shots are not public record under New York law, so it's unclear whether the public would even be able to view a potential mug shot of the 76-year-old former president.

But if not made public by the court, the image could be leaked or used as a marketing tactic by the former president himself, as he has already attempted to profit off the news of his indictment.

On Monday, his PAC sent out a fundraising email with the subject line, "Tomorrow, I will be arrested," and his campaign is also selling "I Stand With Trump" T-shirts.

Last Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the 76-year-old former president on Thursday, according to The New York Times, CNN and ABC News sources.

The charges against Trump are expected to be made public Tuesday, when he will stand before a judge for the arraignment — but the arraignment won't be broadcast across the nation, as New York prohibits the use of cameras in most courtrooms.

Sources have indicated to outlets including CNN that Trump is expected to face roughly 30 counts — at least some of which are believed to stem from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment being documented as "legal expenses" in the financial records of the Trump Organization.

The indictment stems from an alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Stormy Daniels, rumors of which surfaced in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the then-president had arranged a $130,000 payment to the ex-porn star a month before the 2016 election so she'd keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter they'd had years earlier.

While Trump and his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen initially denied the claims of an affair, Cohen later admitted that there was a payment made to the porn star.

Calling it "a private transaction," Cohen told The New York Times that he paid Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket in 2016. He said Trump had not reimbursed him.

Trump has since admitted he authorized the $130,000 payment, but has continued to deny the underlying claims that the two had an affair or that the payment was in any way connected to his campaign.

Trump, who is actively campaigning for another term in the White House, is the first sitting or former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.