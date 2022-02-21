Diana Toebbe admitted to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships, authorities say — days after her husband put forth a similar plea

Wife of Former Engineer for the Navy Pleads Guilty in Elaborate Espionage Case

The wife of a former engineer has pleaded guilty just days after her husband did the same in a case that federal prosecutors have described as an elaborate espionage plot involving hidden devices and nuclear secrets.

Diana Toebbe on Friday admitted to conspiracy to communicate restricted data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships, according to the Department of Justice. That's the same charge her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, pleaded guilty to last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The department has says that Diana acted as "lookout" for her husband while he made three dead drops to what he thought was a foreign nation (but was actually an FBI agent).

Authorities say both Diana, 45, and Jonathan, 42, were arrested in October after Jonathan, an engineer who was working for the U.S. Navy, attempted to send restricted information to a foreign government.

According to the Department of Justice, Jonathan initially sent a package to an un-identified foreign government in April 2020 which contained "a sample of Restricted Data and instructions for establishing a covert relationship to purchase additional Restricted Data."

Unbeknownst to Jonathan, though, the government that received the package handed it off to American authorities — who worked undercover to begin communicating with the engineer via encrypted email.

Jonathan Toebbe and Diana Toebbe Jonathan and Diana Toebbe | Credit: West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority/AP/Shutterstock

Over time, Jonathan and an undercover FBI agent came to an agreement (he thought) that would see him selling restricted data in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency.

After participating in three dead drops — one of which saw Jonathan hide a storage card within half of a peanut butter sandwich — the two were arrested once it was determined that the cards contained "Restricted Data related to submarine nuclear reactors," authorities have said.

Jonathan and Diana were charged with conspiracy to communicate restricted data and communication of restricted data and taken into custody nearly a year after prosecutors alleged Jonathan — with Diana's help — began sending information "concerning the design of nuclear-powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power. In actuality, that person was an undercover FBI agent."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the two were each facing maximum penalties of up to life in prison, their plea agreements have reduced that. In in accordance with his plea, Jonathan will serve "a minimum of 151 months, or 12 and a half years, in federal prison," authorities said last week.

Diana meanwhile, will serve a sentence of "not more than 36 months of imprisonment in federal prison."