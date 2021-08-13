The Biden Administration is sending 3,000 troops to Afghanistan as they prepare to partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Kabul

Why the U.S. Is Rushing Thousands of Troops Back to Afghanistan: 'This Is Not Abandonment'

Months after President Joe Biden announced the end of a decades-long U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, his administration is planning to send 3,000 additional troops to the country.

The Associated Press reports that the Biden administration is "rushing" troops into Afghanistan to assist in a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as the Taliban continues to gain control across the country, seizing cities like Kandahar, Firoz Koh and Herat.

Despite the partial evacuation, the embassy will continue to function in Kabul, the State Department said.

"This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not a wholesale withdrawal," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Thursday. "What this is is a reduction in the size of our civilian footprint."

The decision to send in thousands of troops comes after the Taliban seized over a dozen provincial capitals in just the past week, outlets including The New York Times report. The group, which ruled Afghanistan in 1996 until the invasion of U.S. forces post-9/11, is now in control of more than two-thirds of the country.

According to the AP, the partial embassy evacuation coupled with the rapid Taliban gains has "increasingly isolated" Kabul, where millions of citizens live.

In response to a reporter's question about the message the U.S. is sending to Afghan civilians by withdrawing both embassy employees and military personnel, Price inisted the country is trying to communicate an "enduring partnership" with the people of Afghanistan.

"We have said from the beginning that the United States will be a committed partner to the people of Afghanistan, and you can measure that in any number of ways," he said.

After speaking with senior national security officials Wednesday night, President Biden, 78, made the call to send additional troops Thursday morning. Along with three infantry battalions headed to the Kabul airport, the Pentagon is also sending between 3,500 and 4,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Kuwait as "a reserve force" who will be on standby if the U.S. needs a larger presence in Kabul, according to Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby.

The 3,000 troops being sent to the Kabul airport will not be directly involved in Afghanistan's war against the Taliban. Instead, they are being deployed to assist with security and aid in the evacuation of embassy employees, Kirby said.

President Biden has been insistent that the U.S. will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, marking 20 years since the Twin Towers fell and sparked the country's longest war.

"It is time for American troops to come home," Biden said during a speech from the White House in April. "We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result."