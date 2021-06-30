The dictator "is using himself as a propaganda platform to emphasize the image of a leader working hard for his people day and night," one expert said, as the country faces pandemic and food supply issues

Why Kim Jong Un Wants Everyone Talking About His Mysterious Weight Loss

After North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un appeared noticeably thinner earlier this month, one Pyongyang resident had this to say to state television — where nothing airs without government approval: The country's citizens were "heartbroken," the man said.

Experts on North Korea and its mysterious leader say that's likely exactly what Kim was hoping for.

CNN, citing a report from North Korea's state-run KCTV, quoted the individual as telling the outlet: "The people, including myself, were most heartbroken when we saw the respected general secretary looking gaunt … everyone says it brought them to tears."

As details of the 37-year-old Kim's health and public image are tightly controlled, as is much else about life in the dictatorship, a remark such as that one would be normally off-limits, leading some observers to propose that his unusual weight loss (and any public comments about it) might be a propaganda effort and a means to curry sympathy as the country faces a severe food shortage.

"North Korea could be trying to sell people on the idea that Kim Jong Un is losing weight because he is overworking himself to make people's lives better in North Korea," one expert, Cheong Seong-chang, told CNN.

Rachel Minyoung Lee, another expert on North Korea, told Reuters, "It is hard to say what caused Kim's weight loss, or what his health conditions are, but right now they are using it for propaganda purposes, specifically to highlight his hard work and sacrifice to improve the people's living standards."

The head of One Korea Center, a website focused on North Korea affairs, told the BBC that the country "would never allow negative news around Kim Jong-un to be published."

"Kim Jong-un is using himself as a propaganda platform to emphasize the image of a leader working hard for his people day and night," Kwak Gil Seob told the BBC.

The dictator himself noted in a meeting earlier this month that the country's food supply was "getting tense," due to the COVID-19 pandemic and severe weather. (Experts say policy measures put in place by Kim himself are actually to blame.)

"The people's food situation is now getting tense as the agricultural sector failed to fulfill its grain production plan due to the damage by typhoon last year," Kim said in a meeting of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates North Korea has roughly two months worth of supplies on hand for the country.

The country imposed strict anti-virus measures, closing its borders and restricting domestic travel during the pandemic — though how it is faring is far from clear: Officials have not confirmed any cases of the virus, though that has been viewed with skepticism.

State media reported this week that Kim spoke of a "great crisis" in their response.

His weight loss also comes on the heels of rumors about his health — an area of persistent fascination, given how little is known about the Kim family and how it handles transitions of power.

In April 2020, reports surfaced that the leader was in ill health after undergoing heart surgery, though details conflicted and the reports could not be independently confirmed.