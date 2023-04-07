Why Joe Biden Keeps Pushing Back His Expected Reelection Announcement

President Joe Biden first announced his intention to run for reelection less than two months after his 2021 inauguration — but more than two years later, the 80-year-old has yet to make a formal announcement.

It was thought that the president would announce his 2024 reelection campaign around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, according to CBS News. The launch was then reportedly pushed back to "not long after" his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, sources told the outlet.

Reports then emerged that Biden was planning to announce his run by the beginning of April to coincide with a new political fundraising quarter, but according to Associated Press, aides are now insisting that an announcement isn't in the cards any time soon.

According to the outlet, the announcement won't come until at least after the president returns from a visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that the president will begin a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland in Belfast on April 11.

Last month, CBS News asked Biden when he plans to announce his reelection campaign, to which he replied, "When I announce it."

But now, after repeated pushbacks, it's thought that the president could wait until early summer, although some think the announcement could even come as late as the fall.

Advisers and close allies to the president told Axios earlier this week that they don't expect him to formally announce his candidacy before the summer.

If Biden did wait until after the end of the second fundraising quarter on June 30, he would be breaking a trend set by his four immediate predecessors, who all announced their reelection campaigns in the second quarter of their third year in office, according to the New York Post.

According to CBS News, the president's closest advisers and other outside consultants say he is in no rush to launch his campaign. Plans to launch in January were said to have been delayed because the president wasn't ready to make the decisions needed to launch, per CBS News. Other factors for the delay also included the war in Ukraine, which marked its first anniversary in February, and tensions between the U.S. and China.

Meanwhile, the plans to launch by the beginning of April were said to have been pushed back because the media was focused on the two leading Republican contenders — former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — and their public attacks on one another.

Late last month, DeSantis told Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored that he was not phased by Trump's mocking or him calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious".

"I mean you can call me whatever you want, just as long as you also call me a winner because that's what we've been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this State to the next level," he said.

While DeSantis hasn't officially launched his own campaign, the 44-year-old isn't expected to announce his run until June, per CBS News.

Amidst this, Trump's arraignment has also been grabbing headlines. Trump was arraigned on Tuesday on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, following an investigation into an alleged hush money payment he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was a presidential candidate in 2016. The former president pleaded not guilty to the charges.

And despite fellow Democrat Marianne Willamson — a self-help author and Texas native — jumping in the race last month as the first notable Democratic candidate to potentially challenge Biden, the president still very much remains the Democratic front runner.

This has allowed the president to lay low and focus on policy and governing.

Among those hugely in favor of a Biden reelection campaign — and no doubt eagerly awaiting the launch — is First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Last month, the 71-year-old said she was "all in" and "all for it" when it comes to her husband running for reelection. Asked if her husband might choose not to run for another term, she told CNN, "Not in my book."

As well as Williamson, other candidates who have also already officially announced their campaigns include Republicans Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.