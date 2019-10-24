Why Is Trump Raising His Middle Finger in Public Appearances?

Image zoom Donald Trump

Either the president had an itchy head or he was sending a message to an American astronaut who fact-checked him.

During a teleconference on Friday with members of the first all-female spacewalk on the International Space Station, astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, President Donald Trump described the historic feat incorrectly as the “the first time for a woman outside of the Space Station.”

When, after a five-second delay on the long-distance call session, Meir corrected him, the president visibly reacted — then seemed to fix his hair using his middle finger.

“First of all, we don’t want to take too much credit because there have been many other female space-walkers before us,” Meir, 42, said. “This is just the first time that there have been two women outside at the same time.”

The brief moment was captured in a video posted on C-SPAN’s YouTube channel, showing — at about the 2:15 mark — Trump scratch his forehead with his middle finger for about three seconds.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I just want to congratulate you both. You’re very brave, brilliant women, and you represent this country so well,” Trump went on to say later in the conversation. “And our country is very proud of you.”

The event, which was held in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, saw the president joined by his daughter Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.

This isn’t the first instance of Trump seeming to flip the bird on camera.

At a Black History Month event in 2017, Trump used the finger to brush under his eye, then smiled to the cameras and other members of the room.

Image zoom Donald Trump in February 2017 C-SPAN

Another instance came in May of that year, this time during the G7 Summit, as he moved the finger to the left side of his face.