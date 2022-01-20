Amid Mysterious FBI Search, Texas Lawmaker Speaks Out: 'Will Fully Cooperate in Any Investigation'

More than a dozen federal agents could be seen walking in and out of the 66-year-old Cuellar's home, taking what appeared to be "cases and other items" from the property

After the FBI on Wednesday issued what it called a "court-authorized" search in the vicinity of a property owned by Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, the lawmaker says he will comply with any investigation.

The scope of the search — or what was being sought in the first place — was not immediately clear, and the FBI won't comment on an ongoing investigation.

"The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," a bureau spokesperson said. "The FBI cannot provide further comment."

But a reporter for Texas newspaper The Monitor said that more than a dozen federal agents could be seen walking in and out of the 66-year-old Cuellar's home, taking what appeared to be "cases and other items" from the property.

Agents on the scene also reportedly took photos and searched trucks parked in the driveway of the home, according to The Monitor.

The paper also reported that FBI agents were present at Cuellar's campaign office, also located in Laredo.

A spokesperson for Cuellar told PEOPLE in a statement: "Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

An attorney and former customs broker, Cuellar served 14 years in the Texas House of Representatives, before going on to serve as the Texas secretary of state in 2001. The moderate Democrat served in that role for just nine months before resigning and winning his first congressional race in 2004.

Cuellar is currently facing a primary challenge from one of his former interns, immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros. In a statement released on Twitter this week, Cisneros said she was "aware" of the FBI search.