A spokesperson for the Kremlin told reporters that negotiations are held "at a distance of approximately six meters" when others leaders "follow their own rules"

Why Did French President Sit So (Very, Very) Far Away from Putin? Fear of Hijacked DNA, Sources Suggest

French President Emmanuel Macron was photographed taking part in a very socially-distanced meeting with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, opting to sit at the opposite end of a long table from the Russian president rather than undergo a COVID-19 test employed by the Kremlin.

The reason, according to Reuters? Macron didn't want Russia having access to his DNA via the nose swab.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A source told the BBC something similar: that the test "required a health protocol that was unacceptable and did not fit with the French leader's schedule."

The two heads of state spent more than five hours sitting at a table that was estimated by a Kremlin spokesperson to be as much as to 20 feet long for their talks this week.

A spokesperson for the French government did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment and would not discuss the DNA story with other outlets — saying it "did not merit launching into particular fantasies."

In a statement given to CNN, an Elysee spokesperson said that the French "judged that the conditions that allowed for a shorter distance were not acceptable to us and we chose the other option proposed by the Russian [COVID-19] protocol. That is all."

The spokesperson added: "The president has of course always done what he has to do when he travels. The question is just based on the test conditions."

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "yes, indeed," when asked whether Macron had declined a test ahead of the meeting with Putin.

The failure to take the test, Peskov said, meant that the men needed to sit 20 feet away to protect Putin's health, CNN reported.

"In some situations, Putin meets with his guests sitting very close by one another, they shake hands," Peskov said. "With others, negotiations are held at a table, at a distance of approximately six meters. This is due to the fact that some leaders follow their own rules and they do not interact with the host side in sharing tests. We treat this with understanding, this is a normal global practice but, in this case, there is a protocol of additional measures to protect the health of our president and our guests as well. A larger distance is applied."

The eyes of the world have been on Russia in recent weeks, as officials have warned that Putin could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, amid mounting tensions over Russian interests in the country and NATO's sphere of influence in Europe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced the deployment of 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe. Thousands more were previously told to be on heightened alert.

In a recent interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, President Joe Biden called on all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, due to the threats of possible Russian military action.

President Putin has said he is open to ongoing talks to seek another resolution.

Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans there was an invasion.