Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'Dismissive' Meghan McCain in View Fight Over Impeaching Donald Trump

Meghan McCain found herself in the minority on The View Tuesday as the panel discussed the possibility that Democrats will impeach President Donald Trump.

McCain, 34, alone among the co-hosts, argued Democrats had been calling for such an ouster for so long — pre-dating Trump and including other Republicans — that they should proceed with impeachment, political consequences be damned.

Her position sparked a back-and-forth with moderator Whoopi Goldberg, leaving a defensive McCain protesting as Goldberg sent them to commercial.

The other panelists had already been discussing impeachment for a few minutes with McCain cut in. More and more Congressional Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry — an investigation and a prelude to formal impeachment — following reports that President Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Vice President Joe Biden, who is running against Trump.

Joy Behar, Goldberg, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin all came down on the side of impeachment, for various reasons.

And then McCain said her piece.

“Unleash the Kraken. Because honestly, if you’re not going to listen to Nancy Pelosi about the political implications of this, just impeach him then. See what happens politically,” she said. “Because what happened with [President Bill] Clinton in the ’90s really did ended up hurting Republicans, and I think and many historians of politics believe that it helped get Clinton re-elected.”

“Just impeach him them,” she continued, “Because quite frankly, I’m sick of hearing everybody bitch about it. Just do it.”

TIPPING POINT FOR IMPEACHMENT? Trump ordered aid to Ukraine be frozen ahead of his call with Ukrainian president, during which he acknowledges he raised investigating Joe Biden and his son — the co-hosts react to some Democrats calling for impeachment.

Later in the conversation, Goldberg, 63, said, “I want somebody I can trust. I don’t have to like everything he does, I don’t have to agree with everything.”

“Let me just counter that one second,” McCain said. “I’ve watched a lot of clips of The View from when [President George W.] Bush was running, my dad was running, and [Mitt] Romney was running. And it sounds a lot the same. You were calling for Bush’s impeachment at one time. So again there’s a certain point when Republicans watching, you are sounding an alarm at all times. So it’s hard to differentiate between who you think you can trust. Because 10 years ago, you couldn’t trust Bush, you couldn’t trust Romney, you couldn’t trust my dad.

“I’m sorry … let me be clear about me and Republicans. I’ve been friends with Republicans my whole life,” Goldberg responded.

“But did you trust them in power?” McCain asked.

“Sometimes, yeah,” Goldberg said. “I grew up with Republicans in power. As I said, I don’t like all the things that they do.”

Goldberg then talked about supporting President Bush’s immigration reform efforts in the 2000s.

“The nostalgia for Bush right now always entertains me,” a bemused — almost mocking — McCain said, echoing what she said earlier in the segment after the other panelists chided Republicans for valuing power over the country, they said.

“Well I’m glad you’re entertained,” Goldberg retorted to McCain, adding, “If you can’t see right now why people are upset about this —”

“Of course I see why people are upset,” McCain interrupted.

“Well then don’t be so dismissive when you’re talking,” Goldberg said.

“I’m not dismissive,” McCain replied.

“That’s how I feel,” Goldberg said, tossing to commercial as a frustrated McCain said, “God!”

The most conservative voice on The View panel, McCain has regularly tangled with her co-hosts over politics. She is rarely in a position that aligns her with President Trump, however. McCain has repeatedly criticized him as well, in part for Trump’s attacks on her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon that she supports an impeachment investigation of President Trump. He has denied wrongdoing, despite reports he pushed Ukraine’s president to help him investigate Vice President Biden.

“If we allow a president to get away with shredding the U.S. Constitution, that will last forever,” Biden said Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters, however, Trump called the bipartisan criticism “a continuation of the witch hunt.”