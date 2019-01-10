Whoopi Goldberg Has Some Advice for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: 'Sit Still and Learn the Job'

Whoopi Goldberg had a message for new Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday’s episode of The View.

The comedian, 63, was discussing the waves already made by the 29-year-old New York representative, who was sworn in last week as the youngest woman ever in Congress.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez made headlines when she sat down with Anderson Cooper for a candid 60 Minutes interview in which she charged that the Democratic party (of which she is a member) has “compromised too much” and “lost too much of who we’re supposed to be and who we are.”

She also told Cooper that Democrats who are against progressive policies and those who have accepted corporate payments should be challenged politically.

“It’s absolutely risky! It requires risk to try something new,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “But also, we know so much of what we’ve tried in the past hasn’t worked either.”

RELATED: ‘No Question’ President Trump Is a Racist, Congresswoman Says: ‘He’s a Symptom of a Problem’

On The View, Goldberg didn’t offer her opinions on Ocasio-Cortez’s self-described “radical” stances on tax reform and battling climate change. But she offered the new politician this advice: “Sit still.”

“She just got in on [Jan. 3], And she was very opinionated, which we like — we like opinionated women. But it is very, very difficult when people make accusations where you said, ‘The establishment of the Democrats have done nothing,’ ” Goldberg said, citing Georgia Rep. John Lewis and California Sen. Dianne Feinstein as examples of Democrats who had paved the way for Ocasio-Cortez.

“There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic party who have been busting their asses to make sure that women get what they need, people get what they need, children get what they need,” Goldberg said, speaking directly to Ocasio-Cortez.

“You just got there, and I know you have lots of good ideas,” she said. “But I would encourage you to sit still for a minute and learn the job. Because there are people in that party who have been working their tales off for that country and you can learn some stuff from them.”

“You don’t have to be born into it. You don’t have to know it from the start. But before you start pooping on people and what they’ve done, you gotta do something, too,” Goldberg continued. “There is absolutely room for new energy but you can’t poop on what was when you’re coming in on the shoulders of quite a few giants.”

RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Booed in Congress and Trolled for College Dance Video

Ocasio-Cortez, who has yet to publicly respond to Goldberg, hasn’t been shy on social media to speak her mind — clapping back at critics, debating detractors and posting playful dance videos, among her more typical statements about policy.

It’s one of the reasons Ocasio-Cortez has broken onto the national stage less than a year after winning her primary. But as she told Cooper on Sunday, she’s focused on the work.

“I genuinely do not think of politics and the world in terms of enemies or allies or like permanent enemies or permanent allies,” she said. “I always think of things in terms of issues.”

“I know that when the sun sets on my life, I want to be able to tell my grandchildren that we established a single-payer system, tuition-free universities and that we saved our climate for their future,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Because we decided to be courageous in the moment and make it happen.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

RELATED: Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez Says People in D.C. Keep Mistaking Her for an Intern

When Cooper challenged some of Ocasio-Cortez’s policy positions as possibly unrealistic in how they might be funded, she replied, “We pay more per capita in health care and education for lower outcomes than many other nations. And so for me, what’s unrealistic is — is what we’re living in right now.”

“No one asks how we’re gonna pay for this Space Force. No one asked how we paid for a $2 trillion tax cut,” she said. “We only ask how we pay for it on issues of housing, healthcare and education. How do we pay for it? With the same exact mechanisms that we pay for military increases for this Space Force. For all of these ambitious policies.”