Who Really Killed Bobby Kennedy? New Podcast Explores Unanswered Questions About His Assassination

It’s been fifty years since Robert F. Kennedy was shot and killed on June 6, 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in California — but the mystery surrounding his assassination endures to this day.

It’s now the subject of a new podcast, The RFK Tapes, from Cadence13 and the producers of Crimetown. Mining police tapes, rare recordings, and new interviews with the people who were there, The RFK Tapes podcast aims to uncover what really happened the night Kennedy was killed.

While the Los Angeles police called Kennedy’s murder an open and shut case at the time, new evidence suggests that things were not exactly what they seemed.

In The RFK Tapes, co-hosts Zac Stuart-Pontier (producer of The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst and Crimetown) and Bill Klaber (author of Shadow Play: The Murder of Robert F Kennedy), describe how Sirhan Sirhan, the man who was convicted of killing RFK, may not have been alone in the pantry of the Ambassador Hotel, where Kennedy was shot.

Robert F. Kennedy Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Some witnesses say they saw a woman wearing a polka-dot dress standing next to Sirhan right before the shooting. Others say that they saw the same woman and another man running through the hotel after the shooting, laughing and shouting, “We shot him, we shot him!” The woman’s identity has never been discovered.



The podcast will also explore how many bullets were really fired the night RFK was killed. Despite the fact that Sirhan’s gun could only fire eight bullets, new audio analysis and photographs taken by LAPD officers at the scene suggest that more shots were fired.

Wooden door frames that were booked into police evidence could possibly have helped answer the question of how many bullets were fired. But when those questions were raised six years later, police admitted that they had destroyed the door frames in June 1969, claiming they lacked storage space to keep them.

Even one of Kennedy’s sons, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has expressed grave doubts about the official version of the crime. After visiting Sirhan at Donovan Correctional Facility in California last year, RFK Jr. called for a new investigation into his father’s assassination.

The search for the truth continues with The RFK Tapes. Subscribe and listen HERE.