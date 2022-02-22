Ukraine's president finds himself at the center of tensions between the West and Russia

Who Is Ukraine President (and Former Actor-Comedian) Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

As Russian President Vladimir Putin begins to make moves that the U.S. has warned mark the "beginning of an invasion" into Ukraine, the world spotlight is now on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, its comedian-turned president facing a major crisis.

Here's more about the 44-year-old leader.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He's played the president of Ukraine on TV

After earning a law degree from the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, Zelenskyy entered the entertainment industry, joining a competitive comedy team and going on to work as an actor.

Eventually, that led to roles in major feature films and work as an entertainment executive and, in 2015, a starring role as the president of Ukraine on the popular television series Servant of the People.

The show, as outlined by IMDB, followed a Ukrainian school teacher who, after going viral for criticizing the government, is elected as the country's president.

In some ways, Zelenskyy himself went on to do the same.

He was elected after running a largely virtual campaign

Observers say much of Zelenskyy's political success can be attributed to the unrest and revolution of 2014, when popular protest brought down Ukraine's then-President Viktor Yanukovich.

By 2019, the disenchantment with the country's political elite had become even further ingrained, helping propel a political outsider to the highest office.

Zelenskyy — who ran with no party affiliation and no clear team of expert advisers until days before the election — attended no in-person campaign events and held no rallies, instead turning to social media to make a name for himself.

After appearing in a slew of YouTube and Instagram posts and making television appearances, he handily won a first-round election and later, a runoff.

Zelenskyy is married to Ukrainian architect and screenwriter Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska and the couple have two children: Oleksandra and Kyrylo.

In 2019, Zelenskyy made headlines when it was reported that President Donald Trump had pressured him to investigate alleged wrongdoings by political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. That scandal ultimately led to Trump's first impeachment by the House of Representatives.

(Trump was acquitted by the Republican Senate; no evidence has emerged that the Bidens committed crimes.)

He finds himself in the cross-hairs

Zelenskyy campaigned on easing tensions with Russia, but some Ukrainians say that stance hasn't worked.

Speaking to NPR recently, 48-year-old driver Anatoly Rudenko said: "Zelenskyy promised to end the war and defeat corruption, but this did not happen. Prices are rising, corruption has not gone away and we have begun to live even poorer."

Tatyana Shmeleva, a 54-year-old economist echoed those concerns to NPR, saying: "The miracle did not happen. The situation is only getting worse."

Zelenskyy has attempted to project strength as Putin amasses troops on the border.

In a televised address delivered Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will not give anything to anyone."

He continued: "This is our choice. We are on our land. We're not afraid of anyone and everyone."

Still, some analysts reportedly worry he's too politically inexperienced to stand up to the Russian autocrat, who on Monday signed a decree to recognize two separatist sections of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, as he also ordered troops to those territories for what the Kremlin claimed was a "peacekeeping mission."

Putin's support for the breakaway territories — which have been the site of ongoing insurrectionary fighting — is not recognized by the international community, but that hasn't stopped him.

In recent months, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along various portions of its 1,200-mile border with its western neighbor.

Speaking to CNN Tuesday, White House Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer said, "We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia's latest invasion into Ukraine, and you are already seeing the beginning of our response that we said will be swift and severe."