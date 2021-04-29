The candidates to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom are already lining up, whether serious or not

Who’s Running for Governor of California? A Jenner, an ex-Congressman, a Model and a Porn Star

California recall elections can attract a chaotic crowd of candidates — and the latest one is shaping up that way, too, with a list that already includes lawmakers, entrepreneurs and Caitlyn Jenner.

The last governor's recall, in 2003, ended with Arnold Schwarzenegger ousting incumbent Gray Davis to become the state's leader. The film star also bested more than 100 other candidates, most of whom entered the race with long-shot hopes.

Schwarzenegger, who held office until 2011, still easily recalls a lesson learned from that race.

"Anyone has a chance," he told Jimmy Kimmel this week.

With another recall approaching, many Californians agree.

The pending recall of current Gov. Gavin Newsom will be held later this year, after a Republican-led effort gathered enough signatures across the state to force the rare election.

Candidates have started lining up, from serious political contenders to local long-shots.

The Los Angeles Times reports the current list of candidates vying to challenge 53-year-old Newsom include politicians, businesspeople, oddball celebrities and even an ex-porn star.

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom | Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Bloomberg via Getty

caitlyn jenner Caitlyn Jenner | Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Newsom — who said earlier this year that he was "worried" about the recall effort but that he was "going to fight because there's too much at stake in this moment" — may well eye Jenner as a notable challenger.

The Associated Press reports that Newsom's re-election campaign sent out a fundraising email this week, telling supporters that "we're going to need help keeping up with Caitlyn's personal wealth and ability to raise money from right-wing donors."

Jenner has brought on a handful of operatives who worked for former President Donald Trump — though Jenner has taken pains to maintain she rescinded her support for Trump in 2018 due to his controversial anti-LGBTQ policies.

The Times reports that there are other noted Republicans in the mix: former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and former Rep. Doug Ose.

Millionaire Republican businessman John Cox, a former gubernatorial candidate, has also tossed his name into the ring — though he lost by what the Times described as a "historic margin" in the last election against Newsom.

Cox, 65, unsuccessfully ran for Congress twice in addition to past failed campaigns for president and a county seat in Illinois.

Ric Grenell, the former U.S. ambassador to Germany under Trump, may also run.

Doug Ose Doug Ose | Credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Shutterstock

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Kevin Faulconer | Credit: David Yeh/NBCU/Getty

Perhaps the most colorful of the candidates are local celebrities Angelyne, a billboard model who gained fame in the 1980s, and Mary Carey, a retired porn actress. Both have run for governor in the past.

Carey ran against Schwarzenneger and then-Gov. Davis in 2003. Her campaign website touts that she "placed 10th out of a field of over 130 candidates" in that race.

"Last time I ran I was young, dumb and full of fun," she said in a statement earlier this month. "This time I have more experience and will not be taking this position laying down. I am ready to be on top!"

Mary Carey Mary Carey | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Angelyne Angelyne | Credit: Mcp/Shutterstock

Angelyne, who is known in Los Angeles for driving around a hot pink corvette, told Los Angeles Magazine earlier this month that if she somehow won the election, she would continue to govern from her car instead of an office.

"I'll still drive my car as the governor's office on wheels," Angelyne told the magazine. "People will be appointed to do things like put gas in my car. We'll have a party and make a pretend governor and give everybody the option of being in power."

When the reporter asked what "hot-button issues" she'd like to tackle if elected, Angelyne reportedly squealed and replied: "Hot button?! Ooh!"