Who Is Cuffe Owens? Joe Biden's Nephew Just Married RHOC Alum Meghan King

A member of the Biden family who eschews the spotlight, Cuffe Owens is making his first big headlines for his surprise Monday wedding to Real Housewives alum Meghan O'Toole King.

And while the nephew of Joe Biden and Jill Biden married a celebrity, Cuffe has largely remained outside of the public eye until his recent relationship with the former reality star, podcast host and blogger.

Here's what else to know about the 42-year-old.

He's the nephew of Joe and Jill Biden

Cuffee is the son of the president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and her husband, Jack.

Valerie is one of the president's closest confidantes, having seen her brother through a slew of personal tragedies, as well as decades in public life marked by stumbles, setbacks and, most recently, sustained attacks by his political rival.

After learning of his projected win in November, Valerie told PEOPLE: "We were all thrilled and numb and happy. It was a magnificent day. And it was ... almost surreal."

The Delaware News Journal reported in 2019 that Cuffe handles his mom's "public speaking engagements and event appearances."

He's an attorney

According to Variety, Cuffee is a partner at Los Angeles entertainment firm Felker Toczek Gelman Suddleson. He was admitted to the California Bar in 2009 after attending Georgetown University for his undergraduate studies and the University of Southern California for law school.

He only recently went public with his relationship with Meghan

The couple went public with their relationship just weeks ago, when King, 37, posted photos of the pair together on Instagram and called Owens "my man" in the caption.

"Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze' … so just meet my man," she wrote then.

In an interview with Brides about their wedding, King said the two clicked quickly.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," she says. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

The president's nephew has mostly stayed away from the spotlight since before his uncle and aunt entered the White House earlier this year. But King, a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, is no stranger to it.

King had been dating friend Will Roos this year — as she finalized her divorce from retired baseball star Jim Edmonds two years after they separated — and was previously in a relationship with Christian Schauf.

She and Edmonds share daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3.

All three kids were featured in Monday's nuptials, with King telling Brides: "We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to and Aspen said she wanted 'to throw flowers at me' so it was decided she would be the flower girl!"

The president and first lady attended his nuptials

President and Dr. Biden, who had been in Delaware for the weekend, attended the "small, family wedding" at Owens' parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, according to the White House.