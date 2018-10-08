5 Things You Need to Know About Craig Coyne, Who Just Married George W. Bush’s Daughter Barbara

Craig Coyne just married into one of America’s most famous political dynasties, and now everybody wants to know a little more about him.

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, tied the knot with the screenwriter on Sunday during an intimate ceremony held at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Describing the event, which occurred in the backyard overlooking the ocean, Baraba, 36, told PEOPLE it was “a very short, sweet ceremony.”

Also present for the happy day was former President Bush, 72, Mrs. Bush, 71, Barbara’s twin sister Jenna Bush Hager, as well as Barbara’s grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, 94.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Throughout his career, Coyne — who hails from Atlanta, Georgia — has acted in several films, such as the 2005 hit Jarhead, as well as independent films such as Look at Me and The Showtown Murders

Coyner, who now focuses more on writing, has sold a live-action half-hour program to Comedy Central called Doin’ Good, according to his agent’s website. He also created, wrote and directed an original Funny or Die series, Ask Play, that’s in post-production.

However, in a nod to his future wife, before moving to Los Angeles, Coyne briefly worked in politics.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Coyne served as a Page in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to his agent’s website.

Blind Date Beginnings

The duo was set up by friends on a blind date last November.

About a month after being set up by friends, the pair decided to make things official in time for New Year’s Eve.

Long distance Lovers

Up until very recently, the couple lived on opposite sides of the country!

“It’s just been a very sweet romance,” Barbara told PEOPLE. “And we’ve been long-distance for most of it — he’s been in LA and I’ve been in New York — but we’ve gotten to spend a lot of time together.”

Although the pair clearly found a way to make things work, on the same week the couple tied the knot, Coyne moved to Manhattan to begin his new life with Barbara.

Honoring Tradition

In what might just be the sweetest detail of the couple’s love story, Coyne popped the question in the exact same spot where Barbara’s grandparents got engaged!

During a family gathering at Kennebunkport this summer, the pair were walking together on the rocks when Coyne got down on one knee.

Family Values

Of course, Barbara wasn’t the only one to want her family by her on their big day!

The groom’s brother, Edward Coyne III, served as the best man during the wedding. Additionally, his mother, Darlene and his sister Katie each gave a reading during the private ceremony.

While his niece, Emma, 5, joined Bush Hager’s daughters, Margaret, 5, and Poppy, 3, as flower girls.