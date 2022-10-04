Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?

Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now.

Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar.

"Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one," Christian tweeted after the Daily Beast published its story. "He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I'm done."

In a statement released regarding the Daily Beast report, Herschel said he was "not taking this anymore" and that he was planning to sue the publication for the "defamatory lie."

"I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion, and it's a lie. And I'm going to continue to fight," Herschel said on Hannity.

Here's more about Christian Walker and his recent accusations about his father.

Christian Walker/Instagram

He's a Staunch MAGA Supporter

Christian — who describes himself as a "free-speech radicalist" on his Twitter bio — has gained fame for his outspoken pro-MAGA videos. In some videos, he echoes the baseless claims of former President Donald Trump in alleging that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Christian, who is openly gay, is a loyal Trump fan, and led a Gays for Trump march in West Hollywood in 2020.

Christian has also appeared on Fox News and hosts what he calls an "anti-woke podcast" focused on entertainment, called Uncancellable.

He's a Former World Champion Cheerleader

In 2016, Herschel praised his then-16-year-old son for winning a World Championship title in cheerleading.

"I was so thrilled about it because there was a lot of good competition there," Herschel told TMZ after Christian — who was competing with the Spirit of Texas Royalty Co-Ed Cheer Squad — won the 2016 World Championship of All Star Cheerleading at Walt Disney World, "but I'll tell you what, they got it done!"

After previously attending college in California, he announced in July he was relocating to Florida, expressing his support for Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

He Previously Supported His Father's Campaign

Christian and Herschel's relationship appeared close when the football legend first announced his candidacy in August 2021. At the time, Christian shared his dad's campaign announcement on Twitter, writing: "MY DADS RUNNING FOR SENATE."

In December 2021, he introduced his father in a speech at Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, estate, Mar-a-Lago.

He Blasted His Father in the Wake of an Explosive Report

The relationship between father and son appeared to implode on Monday, with Christian taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the Daily Beast report about the alleged abortion, which Herschel has denied.

"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian wrote, adding, "You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

He continued: "I don't care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you're some 'moral, Christian, upright man.' You've lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you."

Christian Walker. Christian Walker/Instagram

Herschel, meanwhile, responded to one of Christian tweets with one his own, writing: "I LOVE my son no matter what."

By Tuesday morning, however, Christian was continuing to elaborate on his feelings toward his dad, posting two videos in which he again slammed Herschel for lying.

"I stayed silent as the atrocities committed against my mom were downplayed," Christian said in one video, alluding to his mother Cindy DeAngelis Grossman's accusations that Herschel had violent episodes in their marriage, including holding a gun to her head (episodes that Walker has not denied, saying he had blackouts and memory loss).

Christian continued: "I stayed silent when it came out that my father Herschel Walker had all these random kids across the country — none of whom he raised. And you know my favorite issue to talk about his father absence — surprise! Because it affected me."

As Christian noted, Herschel recently released a statement confirming that he has three sons and an adult daughter after The Daily Beast recovered a paternity suit from 2014 allegedly proving that the candidate fathered a 10-year-old boy whom he did not raise. Then two more children were revealed.

In his statement, Walker claimed he never denied he had four children and simply "chose not to use them as props," but the Daily Beast reported that he lied about the children to his own staff.

But Christian disputes his father's telling of the story.

"He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them," Christian said in his video on Twitter.

His father's denial of the Beast's abortion story — which included a photo of a Get Well Soon card with what appeared to be Herschel's signature in it — appeared to be the final straw for Christian.

"Lie, after lie, after lie," Christian said. "The abortion card drops yesterday — it's literally his hand-writing in the card...he gets on Twitter, he lies about it. Okay, I'm done. Done. Everything has been a lie."

In another video, Christian addressed his previous campaign appearance with his father, saying he was told that Herschel was going to get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable."

"None of that happened," Christian added. "Everything's been a lie."