White Supremacist Group Chased Out of Philadelphia by Counter-Protestors: 'They Literally Ran Away'

Approximately 200 members of the Texas-based white supremacist group Patriot Front were chased away from an area outside Philadelphia City Hall over the weekend after local pedestrians confronted them, authorities said Monday.

The incident began on Saturday evening, when members of the white supremacist group were seen "wearing tan pants and black shirts with face coverings and carrying shields and flags" and "chanting slogans such as 'Reclaim America' and 'The election was stolen' " as they marched through the city, Philadelphia's WPI-TV reported.

Philadelphia Police Officer Michael Crum told the outlet that members of the group — who were not from Philadelphia, but had traveled from Texas — were soon confronted by local passerby, who banged on their rented trucks as they left the area.

"They started engaging with citizens of Philadelphia, who were none too happy about what they were saying. Apparently, these males felt threatened, and, at one point, somebody in their crowd threw a type of smoke bomb to cover their retreat, and they literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia," Crum said, as WPI-TV reported.

The outlet reported that police questioned the group of protestors later, after pulling their trucks over "for safety reasons."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front was established in the wake of the 2017 white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally, which drew attendees and counter-demonstrators into confrontation on the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia.

During that rally, 32-year-old Heather Heyer died after a car intentionally plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators as the rally broke up, authorities said at the time.

The ADL describes the group as espousing "racism, anti-Semitism and intolerance under the guise of preserving the 'ethnic and cultural origins' of their European ancestors." The organization says the group is known to participate in localized "flash mobs" and torch marches/demonstrations.

In a series of statements posted to Twitter, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledged the group's white supremacist origins, saying his administration "stands against everything" Patriot Front represents.

"Patriot Front is a group that openly advocates for white supremacy. While we respect everyone's right to exercise free speech, our administration stands against everything these groups represent," Kenney, a Democrat, wrote on Sunday.

In a second tweet, Kenney wrote that he was "appalled these groups chose Philly as the place to demonstrate their open hatred. Racism, intolerance, and hate have no place here. We're monitoring the situation."

A 2020 report by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that white nationalist hate groups increased 55% in the U.S. during the Trump era.