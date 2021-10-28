White House Not Hosting Trick-or-Treaters This Halloween Because Biden Is Attending European Summit

The president is scheduled to be in Italy on Saturday and Sunday for the Group of 20 summit and to meet with Pope Francis and other European leaders

Spooks might want to skip that big house at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., this Halloween. Its residents won't be home to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, though the White House will be celebrating in other ways.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in overseas on Sunday as dusk descends on the nation's capital and costumed kids hit the streets in search of sweets.

"The president and first lady will be traveling internationally during the last days of October, and will not be hosting a specific event at the White House," the first lady's spokesman tells PEOPLE.

"The first family encourages families and children to celebrate Halloween with trick or treating outdoors in their neighborhoods or other outdoor venues," the spokesman said.

The president is scheduled to attend the Group of 20 summit in Rome, a meeting of 19 countries and the European Union which make up the world's major economies, on Saturday and Sunday.

While in Italy, President Biden will also meet with Pope Francis in Vatican City on Friday.

"They will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor," the White House said, adding that he will also hold bilateral meetings with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella as well as its prime minister, Mario Draghi, and French President Emmanuel Macron.