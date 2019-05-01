See White House Weddings Through the Years: Tricia Nixon, Alice Roosevelt & More

Though only one president has ever gotten married at the White House, "The People's House” has played host to nuptials for presidential relatives dating back centuries. Here are select photos and illustrations from those ceremonies.

More
By
Adam Carlson
May 01, 2019 05:00 PM
<p>Nellie Grant (center), the daughter of President Ulysses S. Grant, is married to Algernon Sartoris.</p>
pinterest
Nellie Grant: 1874

Nellie Grant (center), the daughter of President Ulysses S. Grant, is married to Algernon Sartoris.

Harry Ogden/Library of Congress
<p>The wedding of President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom (right) on June 2, 1886, in the White House&#8217;s Blue Room.</p>
pinterest
President Grover Cleveland: 1886

The wedding of President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom (right) on June 2, 1886, in the White House’s Blue Room.

Library of Congress
<p>President Theodore Roosevelt (right), with his daughter Alice Roosevelt and his son-in-law Nicholas Longworth on the occasion of their marriage in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 17, 1906.</p>
pinterest
Alice Roosevelt: 1906

President Theodore Roosevelt (right), with his daughter Alice Roosevelt and his son-in-law Nicholas Longworth on the occasion of their marriage in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 17, 1906.

The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty
<p>The East Room of the White House decorated for Alice&#8217;s wedding.</p>
pinterest
Alice Roosevelt: 1906

The East Room of the White House decorated for Alice’s wedding.

Library of Congress
<p>The decoration set-up for Alice&#8217;s wedding in the East Room of the White House.</p>
pinterest
Alice Roosevelt: 1906

The decoration set-up for Alice’s wedding in the East Room of the White House.

Frances Benjamin Johnston/Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty
<p>From left: Jessie Wilson, President Woodrow Wilson&#8217;s middle daughter, with husband Francis Bowes Sayre whom she married in the White House on Nov. 25, 1913.</p>
pinterest
Jessie Wilson: 1913

From left: Jessie Wilson, President Woodrow Wilson’s middle daughter, with husband Francis Bowes Sayre whom she married in the White House on Nov. 25, 1913.

Library of Congress
<p>Decorations for Jessie&#8217;s White House wedding.</p>
pinterest
Jessie Wilson: 1913

Decorations for Jessie’s White House wedding.

Library of Congress
<p>The cake for Jessie&#8217;s White House wedding.</p>
pinterest
Jessie Wilson: 1913

The cake for Jessie’s White House wedding.

Library of Congress
<p>Eleanor Wilson, an author and youngest daughter of President Wilson, married Secretary of the Treasury William Gibbs McAdoo at the White House on May 7, 1914.</p>
pinterest
Eleanor Wilson: 1914

Eleanor Wilson, an author and youngest daughter of President Wilson, married Secretary of the Treasury William Gibbs McAdoo at the White House on May 7, 1914.

Library of Congress
<p>President Lyndon Johnson&#8217;s daughter Lynda Johnson and her husband, Marine Capt. Charles Robb, walk through an arch of drawn swords as they leave the East Room of the White House following their wedding ceremony on Dec. 9, 1967.</p>
pinterest
Lynda Johnson: 1967

President Lyndon Johnson’s daughter Lynda Johnson and her husband, Marine Capt. Charles Robb, walk through an arch of drawn swords as they leave the East Room of the White House following their wedding ceremony on Dec. 9, 1967.

Bettmann/Getty
<p>Lynda assists husband Charles as he uses a sword to cut piece of wedding cake during their reception. President and First Lady Johnson look on.</p>
pinterest
Lynda Johnson: 1967

Lynda assists husband Charles as he uses a sword to cut piece of wedding cake during their reception. President and First Lady Johnson look on.

Bettmann/Getty
<p>After taking their vows, President Richard Nixon&#8217;s daugher Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox walk through rows of flowers past their guests en route to the White House for their reception, following their wedding on June 12, 1971, in the White House Rose Garden.</p>
pinterest
Tricia Nixon: 1971

After taking their vows, President Richard Nixon’s daugher Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox walk through rows of flowers past their guests en route to the White House for their reception, following their wedding on June 12, 1971, in the White House Rose Garden.

Bettmann/Getty
<p>From left: President Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon pose with newlyweds, their daughter Tricia and son-in-law Edward, for family portraits in the White House after the couple&#8217;s Rose Garden wedding.</p>
pinterest
Tricia Nixon: 1971

From left: President Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon pose with newlyweds, their daughter Tricia and son-in-law Edward, for family portraits in the White House after the couple’s Rose Garden wedding.

Bettmann/Getty
<p>Tony Rodham, the brother of former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, poses with bride Nicole Boxer during their wedding on May 28, 1999, at the White House.</p>
pinterest
Tony Rodham: 1999

Tony Rodham, the brother of former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, poses with bride Nicole Boxer during their wedding on May 28, 1999, at the White House.

White House/Getty
1 of 15

Advertisement
1 of 14 Harry Ogden/Library of Congress

Nellie Grant: 1874

Nellie Grant (center), the daughter of President Ulysses S. Grant, is married to Algernon Sartoris.

2 of 14 Library of Congress

President Grover Cleveland: 1886

The wedding of President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom (right) on June 2, 1886, in the White House’s Blue Room.

3 of 14 The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty

Alice Roosevelt: 1906

President Theodore Roosevelt (right), with his daughter Alice Roosevelt and his son-in-law Nicholas Longworth on the occasion of their marriage in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 17, 1906.

4 of 14 Library of Congress

Alice Roosevelt: 1906

The East Room of the White House decorated for Alice’s wedding.

5 of 14 Frances Benjamin Johnston/Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty

Alice Roosevelt: 1906

The decoration set-up for Alice’s wedding in the East Room of the White House.

6 of 14 Library of Congress

Jessie Wilson: 1913

From left: Jessie Wilson, President Woodrow Wilson’s middle daughter, with husband Francis Bowes Sayre whom she married in the White House on Nov. 25, 1913.

7 of 14 Library of Congress

Jessie Wilson: 1913

Decorations for Jessie’s White House wedding.

8 of 14 Library of Congress

Jessie Wilson: 1913

The cake for Jessie’s White House wedding.

9 of 14 Library of Congress

Eleanor Wilson: 1914

Eleanor Wilson, an author and youngest daughter of President Wilson, married Secretary of the Treasury William Gibbs McAdoo at the White House on May 7, 1914.

10 of 14 Bettmann/Getty

Lynda Johnson: 1967

President Lyndon Johnson’s daughter Lynda Johnson and her husband, Marine Capt. Charles Robb, walk through an arch of drawn swords as they leave the East Room of the White House following their wedding ceremony on Dec. 9, 1967.

11 of 14 Bettmann/Getty

Lynda Johnson: 1967

Lynda assists husband Charles as he uses a sword to cut piece of wedding cake during their reception. President and First Lady Johnson look on.

12 of 14 Bettmann/Getty

Tricia Nixon: 1971

After taking their vows, President Richard Nixon’s daugher Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox walk through rows of flowers past their guests en route to the White House for their reception, following their wedding on June 12, 1971, in the White House Rose Garden.

13 of 14 Bettmann/Getty

Tricia Nixon: 1971

From left: President Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon pose with newlyweds, their daughter Tricia and son-in-law Edward, for family portraits in the White House after the couple’s Rose Garden wedding.

14 of 14 White House/Getty

Tony Rodham: 1999

Tony Rodham, the brother of former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, poses with bride Nicole Boxer during their wedding on May 28, 1999, at the White House.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.