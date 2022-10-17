White House Turns Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime advocate for survivors of and awareness of the disease, also marked the month with an appearance at the Cowboys-Eagles NFL game

By
Published on October 17, 2022 07:39 AM
Pink lights illuminate the White House in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month
Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

The White House became the "Pink House" Sunday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, a longtime advocate for survivors of and awareness of the disease, tweeted a picture of the event, which began in 2008 and honors "the loved ones we've lost, those who are still fighting, and those who have survived breast cancer," she said.

The First Lady also recognized the significance of the month with an appearance at Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game.

"It's a special night for this Philly girl — I get to cheer on my @Eagles alongside these brave cancer survivors and their families," she wrote. "Thank you @NFL for raising awareness through Crucial Catch. We all have a role to play in ending cancer as we know it. #CancerMoonshot"

Biden's appearance Sunday was part of the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, which has teamed up with the NFL's cancer awareness arm, Crucial Catch, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The initiative is a renewed effort announced earlier this year focused on reducing deaths from cancer by 50 percent in the next 25 years and improving the lives of people and families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

In a Sept. 30 statement about Breast Cancer Awareness month, President Joe Biden referenced his wife's longtime dedication to raising awareness of the "life-saving" importance of breast cancer screenings, writing that the work "transcends party and politics."

First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden walks the sideline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys
Jill Biden at the Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Jill has dedicated herself to this work since 1993 when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in just 1 year," the President wrote in a proclamation about the month.

Shortly after, Jill Biden founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative, with a mission to educate high school girls in Delaware about breast health and to "encourage them to spread the word to their own family members."

Earlier this year, the first lady wrote a message to the American public to "take care of yourself," recognizing World Cancer Day

"Life is hectic. There's work, kids, parents, commuting, errands to run, a never-ending to-do list — and for the past two years we've been dealing with a global pandemic on top of everything else in our daily lives," Biden, 71, wrote.

"I get it," she continues. "The last thing you have time for, or want to do, is get your cancer screenings. But today, on World Cancer Day, I'm asking you to put your health first, just for a moment. If you're like millions of other Americans, you may have missed a pap smear, colonoscopy, mammogram, or another critical cancer screening in the last two years of the pandemic — but cancer doesn't stop for COVID."

According to the President's proclamation, "nearly 10 million life-saving screenings were missed during the pandemic."

"The First Lady and I call on all Americans to make sure they are caught up," he said.

Related Articles
Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Inside Katie Couric's Longtime Cancer Prevention Advocacy: 'My Personal Mission'
Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn at the Sotheby's Auction in New York City, NY, October 4, 1983
Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John's First Mammogram Didn't Detect Breast Cancer: 'Trust Your Instincts'
Jill Biden
Jill Biden Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Personal Story: 'I Had to Do Something'
U.S. First lady Dr. Jill Biden delivers remarks during a Cancer Moonshot initiative event
Jill Biden Urges Americans to Make Time for Cancer Screenings: 'Put Your Health First ... Don't Delay'
Eleanor Roosevelt's portrait unveiling in 1966
A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House
Joe Biden
Biden Praises Doctor for 'Trying to Save' Son Beau as First Family Opens Up at 'Cancer Moonshot' Kickoff
Paramount Pictures; olivia newton john; grease
Watch Olivia Newton-John Reminisce About Her Iconic 'Grease' Outfit in Intimate Interview
Naomi Watts talks about menopause
Naomi Watts Wants to 'Conquer the Stigma' Around Menopause: 'Getting Older Is a Privilege'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Olivia Newton-John (R) and John Easterling attend the VIP reception for upcoming "Property of Olivia Newton-John Auction Event at Julien’s Auctions on October 29, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling's Relationship: A Look Back
US President Joe Biden speaks on recent mass shootings in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
President Biden Calls for a 'Unity Agenda' of Life-Saving New Gun Laws: 'Here's What I Believe We Have to Do'
Joe and Jill biden
The Bidens Will Return to Nantucket for a Thanksgiving Tradition with Wonderful and Painful Memories
Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. standing with his family after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images)
New Jill Biden Biography Reveals a 'Funny' and Fiercely 'Protective' Mother and Wife: She 'Saved Him'
Jill Biden
Jill Biden Spotlights Military Kids' Art in East Wing Exhibit: Students Share Stories Behind Their Pieces
MCLEAN, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy arrive at Franklin Sherman Elementary School to visit a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic on November 08, 2021 in McLean, Virginia. Dr. Biden visited the school with Dr. Murthy to help promote COVID-19 vaccinations efforts for kids aged 5-11. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Jill Biden Visits Va. Elementary School to Tout Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines: 'I'm a Mom, Too'
onj-4
Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Fellow Entertainers After Her Death at 73: 'Thank You for the Music'