White House Says Biden's Targeted Student Debt Relief Will Allow Millions to 'Live the Middle-Class Life'

Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner tells PEOPLE the president’s plan is "fair and targeted and reasonable" for borrowers and taxpayers

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022 12:15 PM
Joe Biden
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

It was an "exciting day" at the White House Wednesday after President Joe Biden revealed his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan, fulfilling a campaign promise to provide relief to Americans who are in debt because of the soaring costs of higher education.

"We're seeing great enthusiasm from folks across the spectrum for the president's announcement," White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner said in an interview with PEOPLE following the president's remarks.

Amid the enthusiasm, there is also skepticism — even some opposition — to the much-anticipated news that relief has arrived for people hurting because of student loans. Under Biden's plan, non-Pell Grant recipients will have up to $10,000 in student loan debt canceled if they make less than $125,000 per year. Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $20,000 in cancellation if they meet the same income requirement. Married couples must make less than $250,000 per year combined to qualify for loan forgiveness.

"No one who makes over $125,000 will have a penny of debt relief," Berner said Wednesday. "This is targeted debt relief."

Of the 43 million borrowers who are eligible for the plan, the White House believes "20 million of them will have their debt totally wiped away and about two-thirds of them will have half or more of their debt wiped out," Berner explained.

Community College

What about individuals who don't qualify because they make more than $125,000, which Berner said puts them in the top 5% of incomes?

"If you're working in a job that's putting you in that top 5% that's great for you and for your family," Berner said. "But the president believes that we should be targeting this relief to middle class and working families who need this relief the most and that makes this program fair, that makes this responsible to the taxpayer."

"Policymaking and getting it right, there's always a tension there," she added. "It's important to the president that we do something that was fair and targeted and reasonable to the taxpayer."

To those who say the $10,000 to $20,000 in relief is not enough, Berner pointed to the Department of Education's proposed changes with a new income-driven repayment plan that Biden called "simple and fair" in his public remarks on Wednesday.

The plan "caps monthly payments for undergraduate loans at 5% of a borrower's discretionary income — half of the rate that borrowers must pay now under most existing plans," according to a description the White House published Wednesday.

"That's a big deal for families across the country who still have some loan debt," Berner said.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13074650i) President Joe Biden leaving the White House to go to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. President Joe Biden Leaving the White House to Rehoboth Beach - 07 Aug 2022
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

While Biden's long-awaited announcement on the student debt relief plan was celebrated by supporters and Democrats, some Republicans were quick to criticize it.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell referred to the plan as "President Biden's student loan socialism" in a statement Wednesday, calling it "astonishingly unfair" and "a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid their debt, and every American who chose a certain career path or volunteered to serve in our Armed Forces in order to avoid taking on debt."

Berner responded to McConnell's statement about people who served in the military and receive educational benefits by defending the president's record.

"He sees our commitment to military families and to military veterans as one of our most sacred obligations as a nation. That's why he's proud to assign into law and aggressively push for the PACT Act, which is the biggest expansion in veterans' benefits that he signed just a few weeks ago," she said. "His commitment to military families, members of the military and veterans is clear and ironclad."

"Sen. McConnell has no problem giving tax giveaways to the super rich and corporations," Berner argued. "The president believes that when we act, we should be acting to give middle class families a helping hand and to reward work and not wealth."

In announcing debt relief, Biden also extended the student loan payment pause one final time to last through the end of the year, indicating that borrowers should expect to resume payments at the start of the new year under the new policies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"The president ran for office to give families more breathing room and too many families are struggling to get ahead, to live a middle-class life because they are so crushed by their student debt," Berner said. "We think and hope and believe that individuals will be able to save money to start a business or start a family or buy a house and be able to live the middle-class life that a college degree or an associate' degree should be able to afford them."

Related Articles
President Joe Biden
Biden Administration Will Cancel Up to $20,000 in Student Debt for Borrowers Based on Income, Type of Grant
Naomi Biden and fiancé Peter Neal at the Paramount White House Correspondents' Dinner after party at the French Ambassador's residence, in Washington, D.C., on April 30, 2022
Who Is Naomi Biden's Fiancé? All About Peter Neal
Janet Yellen
Yes, the IRS Has More Funding for Audits — but Americans Making Less Than $400K Aren't the Target
Senate passes the PACT Act
Veterans and Their Families Share Gratitude for PACT Act: 'It Will Save a Lot of People'
Heather Boushey, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled The State of the American Economy: A Year of Unprecedented Economic Growth and Future Plans, in Dirksen Building on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
President Biden's Economic Adviser Addresses Americans' Burning Questions About Possible Recession
Joe Biden
White House Extends Student Loan Payment Pause to Offer Borrowers 'Badly-Needed Breathing Room'
Student loans
Pause of Federal Student Loan Payments Has Been Extended Through August
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
joe biden, Mohammed bin Salman
5 Things Every American Should Know About President Biden's Controversial Middle East Tour
joe biden
What's in President Joe Biden's Revised Spending Bill — And How Will the Plan Cover Its $1.85 Trillion Cost?
mag rollout First Look at Kathleen Buhle’s Memoir: Hunter Biden’s Ex on His Affair with Sister-in-Law — and Forgiveness
First Look at Kathleen Buhle's Memoir: Hunter Biden's Ex on His Affair with Sister-in-Law — and Forgiveness
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 24, 2022, after a gunman shot dead 18 young children at an elementary school in Texas. - US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for Americans to stand up against the country's powerful pro-gun lobby after a gunman shot dead 18 young children at an elementary school in Texas. "When, in God's name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby," he said in an address from the White House. "It's time to turn this pain into action for every parent, for every citizen of this country. We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country: it's time to act." (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Addresses Shooting at Texas Elementary School: 'I Am Sick and Tired of It'
jill biden
Jill Biden Tells Education Leaders Her Vision of Free Community College Is Dead: 'Disappointed'
joe biden
Biden Extends Pause on Federal Student Loan Payments — What Borrowers Need to Know 
White House at midday
White House Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause to January 31, 2022