White House Says 'The U.S. Will Be Represented' at King Charles' Coronation

The planning behind the White House's involvement with King Charles' coronation is still in the works

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 4, 2023 01:03 AM
King Charles and President Biden
Photo: getty (2)

The planning behind the White House's involvement with King Charles III's coronation is still in the works.

President Joe Biden's travel plans were first questioned after a report by Time magazine surfaced on Friday indicating that the president was unlikely to be in attendance.

On Friday, a senior administration official confirmed to PEOPLE that "the U.S. will be represented at the coronation." Still, there is nothing to share "regarding presidential travel or regarding potential delegation at this time."

The president has expressed his wishes to "continue a close relationship with the King" as he takes on his new role.

King Charles
EDDIE MULHOLLAND/Getty

After the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, Biden voiced his support for the British monarch and "recalled fondly the Queen's kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June."

"He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," he shared in a statement from the White House.

Although the monarch, 74, became the country's new leader immediately upon the death of his mother on Sept. 8, 2022, the ceremony will be his official crowning.

"Charles became King Charles the moment his mother died, but the coronation is to do with the job and being the monarch in the eyes of all the people," royal historian Robert Lacey told PEOPLE.

His wife Camilla, 75, will also be crowned as Queen Consort during the ceremony.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles and Camilla would travel to France and Germany before the coronation for the first overseas visits of the new reign.

The tour, which kicks off with the couple's arrival in France on Sunday, March 26, will see Charles and Camilla take on between 25 to 30 different engagements across the two countries during a five-day visit.

"The visit will celebrate the U.K.'s relationship with France and Germany, marking our shared histories, culture and values," a palace spokesperson said. "It is also a chance to look forwards and show the many ways our countries are working in partnership, whether that be to tackle climate change; respond to the conflict in Ukraine; seize trade and investment opportunities or share the best of our arts and culture."

"As well as speaking to the strength of the United Kingdom's bilateral relationships with France and Germany, Their Majesties' visit will include engagements highlighting the importance of sustainability and community — key themes which have been embraced by citizens of all our countries. There will also be opportunities to reflect on the sacrifices and challenges of our shared past, out of which has come an enduring legacy of cooperation and reconciliation," the spokesperson said.

