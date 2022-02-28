White House Says Vladimir Putin Is 'Manufacturing Threats' by Raising Nuclear Alert Status

“We have the ability to defend ourselves,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday. “But we also need to call out what we're seeing here from President Putin”

The White House said Vladimir Putin is following a pattern of "manufacturing threats" by ordering Russian deterrence forces, which include its nuclear weapons, to a heightened state of readiness.

As the U.S. and its allies continue to condemn Putin's invasion of Ukraine and impose increasingly severe economic sanctions on Russia, the country's leader cited "aggressive" statements by NATO in directing nuclear forces on high alert Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

"Top officials in leading NATO countries have allowed themselves to make aggressive comments about our country, therefore I hereby order the Minister of Defense and the chief of the General Staff to place the Russian Army Deterrence Force on combat alert," Putin told defense officials during an address on state TV, CNN reported.

U.S. officials told The New York Times that America's alert level for its nuclear forces has not changed, indicating a deliberate decision to avoid further escalation.

During a Sunday appearance on This Week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed Putin's move.

"This is really a pattern that we've seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression. And the global community and the American people should look at it through that prism. We've seen him do this time and time again," Psaki told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

"At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine, this is all a pattern from President Putin," Psaki continued. "We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we're seeing here from President Putin."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Putin's decision was a "totally unacceptable" escalation in the war with Ukraine.

"Putin has tried every means possible to actually put fear in the world in terms of his action, and it just means that we have to ramp up our efforts here at the United Nations and elsewhere to hold him accountable," Thomas-Greenfield told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an interview on Face the Nation on Sunday. "Certainly nothing is off the table with this guy. He's willing to use whatever tools he can to intimidate Ukrainians and the world."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on Thursday, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including more than 100 children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE recently of the moment her city was bombed. "This is just panic," she said.

In addition to the economic sanctions imposed by a global coalition that opposes Putin's aggression, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, whose president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."