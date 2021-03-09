Citing sources, CNN reported on Monday that the German Shepherds had gone back to the Bidens' Delaware home last week after the younger dog had a "biting incident" with security

White House Says Champ & Major Are 'Beloved' After Report They Returned to Delaware Over 'Biting Incident'

White House officials were quick to caution on Tuesday that the Biden family dogs, Champ and Major, remained "beloved members of the family" following a report that they had been returned to the Bidens' home in Delaware last week after an incident.

Citing sources, CNN published an article Monday that Major, the younger of the two German Shepherds, had a "biting incident" with a member of White House security.

While CNN described the altercation as serious, further details about injuries were not known.

The network also reported that Major has exhibited behavior such as "charging" at the White House security and staff.

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she had no additional information on CNN's reporting but suggested the dogs were only temporarily relocated to Delaware.

"Major and Champ are part of the Bidens' family. They're members of the family," Psaki said. "They often go to Delaware when the first lady's traveling and they're adjusting to their new home."

"I don't have any more on those reports, I just know that they're beloved members of the family," Psaki continued.

White House officials told NBC News and The New York Times that the plan was for the dogs to return to Washington, D.C., and they had been cared for by others in Delaware while Dr. Jill Biden was away.

The first lady is touring military bases on the West Coast until Wednesday. (Her office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Champ and Major.)

Both dogs have become minor celebrities — at least on social media — since arriving to the White House after four years of no presidential pets under Donald Trump. Major is also thought to be the first rescue dog living in the residence.

In a joint interview with PEOPLE last month, Dr. Biden, 69, said that Champ and Major "don't have any rules, they're really good dogs."

"We trained them from the beginning," President Biden, 78, added.