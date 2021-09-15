Press Secretary Jen Psaki Praises Angelina Jolie After White House Meeting: 'Tireless and Committed'

Psaki tweeted that the two met briefly to discuss the Violence Against Women Act

Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared warm words for Angelina Jolie after the two met privately in the White House on Wednesday to discuss the Violence Against Women Act.

"Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world," Psaki tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The 46-year-old actress and humanitarian's meeting with Psaki came after Jolie met Tuesday with several lawmakers, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, to discuss the future of the VAWA.

The VAWA was signed into law 27 years ago this week by former President Bill Clinton and allowed for the creation of government programs to address crimes often perpetrated against women, such as sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Speaking to Forbes, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said he also met with Jolie, calling her "very serious-minded" with "a lot of knowledge on the subject."

In March, a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives passed a bill reauthorizing and expanding the act in order to strengthen protections for immigrant, LGBTQ and Native American women.

In a statement released earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the Senate to pass the reauthorization as well, which she said would "make long-overdue investments in preventing violence, expanding critical protections to immigrant, LGBTQ and Native American women, and strengthening vital services for victims and survivors."

"While VAWA secured many transformative protections, there remains much work to do to ensure the safety of all women in our nation," the statement continued, noting that one in three women today have experienced sexual and domestic violence – with rates even higher among women of color and those from underserved communities.

"It is our duty in the Congress to listen to the brave survivors who, in the face of indescribable suffering, are raising their voices, sharing their stories and demanding that we take action," Pelosi's statement said.

Jolie was on Capitol Hill Tuesday, thanking officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

The actress was photographed with Officer Harry Dunn, who testified before Congress in July about the pro-Trump riots outside of the Capitol.

Jolie is also a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Earlier this month, she revealed she'd written Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth alongside Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren.