President Donald Trump spent the first part of Wednesday night’s coronavirus briefing at the White House pushing back on a new Washington Post interview with the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But while CDC Director Robert Redfield said he took some issue with his Post interview’s headline, he confirmed he was accurately quoted right after the president insisted the opposite.

“He was totally misquoted in the media on a statement about the fall season and the virus. Totally misquoted,” Trump said. “I spoke to him. He said it was ridiculous.”

“And I think rather than waiting, I’d ask Dr. Redfield to come up, say a couple of words just to straighten that out,” Trump, 73, continued.

He added, “The headline in The Washington Post was totally inaccurate. The statement wasn’t bad in the Post, but the headline was ridiculous, which is — as I say, that’s fake news.”

Stepping up to speak with reporters, Redfield, 68, said he wanted to “clarify” the article that was published on Tuesday.

But when a reporter read him back his quotes in the piece, he said: “I’m accurately quoted in The Washington Post.”

It was the Post‘s headline with which Redfield took issue, as it read: “CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating.”

“The headline was inappropriate,” Redfield said at Wednesday’s briefing, suggesting it was somewhat alarmist.

He said he was warning that a potential resurgence of the novel coronavirus later this year would be even harder to weather — “difficult,” in his words on Wednesday, but not “worse” — if it coincided with the annual flu season.

Image zoom Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield on Wednesday. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Redfield had warned in his Post interview: “We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”

“The comment that I made — ‘it’s more difficult’ — doesn’t mean it’s going to be more impossible, doesn’t mean it’s going to be more, as some people have said, ‘worse,’ ” Redfield said Wednesday. “It just means it’s more difficult because we have to distinguish between the two [the coronavirus and the flu].”

In both his Post interview and at Wednesday’s briefing, Redfield reiterated his call for people to be even more vigilant about getting their flu shots for the upcoming flu season, to preemptively lesson their risk.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Redfield told the Post. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

As a reporter spoke up at Wednesday’s briefing to argue that Redfield’s point could be correctly understand as saying it would be “more devastating” overall, both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence cut in to say, “That’s not what he said.”

Redfield retweeted the Post’s story earlier in the day Wednesday, while the president repeated his claim on social media that the health official was “totally misquoted” and labeled the story as “fake news.”

When a reporter asked why Redfield had retweeted the story if Trump said he was misquoted, Redfield did not answer and the president pointed at the journalist and said, “You weren’t called.”

Despite whatever mitigation efforts the U.S. and the rest of the world have done so far, federal health officials warned Wednesday that Americans need to continue abiding by social distancing recommendations to help slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and another member of the White House coronavirus task force, warned some states like Georgia were moving too quickly to reopen their economies and return to normal.

“If I were advising [Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp], I would tell him he should be careful,” Fauci said. “I would advise him not to just turn the switch on and go,” Fauci said. “Going ahead and leaping ahead to phases where you shouldn’t be, I would advise him as a health official not to do that.”

Fauci warned that the virus “will take off if you do nothing to stop it.”

“What Dr. Redfield was saying: We will have coronavirus in the fall,” Fauci said. “I am convinced of that.”

But he said that by then, “We will be much, much better prepared to do the kind of containment” of the coronavirus that did not happen earlier this year, given more time to prepare and more information about how the virus operates.

“It’s going to get complicated by influenza season,” Fauci continued. “And I believe that’s what Dr. Redfield was saying, that it is going to be complicated.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication.