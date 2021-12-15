Hailey Gallager of Princeton, N.J. wrote a letter to the president and pitched her idea of getting vaccinated in front of TV cameras to him at an event in New Jersey

Meet a White House Kid Advisor, 10, Who Was Vaccinated on TV Like President Biden: 'It's Just a Little Pinch'

"Hello President Biden."

That's how Hailey Gallager, 10, began a letter to Joe Biden with a unique offer.

"You have done so many great things and you are very busy. So I thought of an idea to help you. I want to be the kid advisor."

Gallager, who lives with her parents Mindy and Rich, in Princeton, N.J., said in her letter she was about to finish third grade but wanted to be of service to the president and other young people in the U.S.

"What the kid advisor would do is represent the kids of Am[e]rica. Here is why I think I should be it. One reason is I am smart. Another is I want to be Pres[i]dent when I grow up. I also like helping people. These are reasons why I should be the kid advisor."

In a reply to Gallager, Biden, 79, wrote, "You make an excellent point that people of every age have opinions that need to be heard. Remember that when young people talk, adults listen."

That includes the president, who met with Gallager and her parents during an during an October event in Newark, N.J., where she told him she wanted to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on TV like he did in December 2020 to encourage other kids to get their shots.

"Incidentally, a doctor from Hailey's pediatric office was also in the photo line, and she offered to welcome a crew to the office in order to make that happen," a White House source tells PEOPLE.

Working with the White House, Nickelodeon's Nick News team joined the Gallagers at Princeton Nassau Pediatrics where Hailey — dressed in a light purple top with a matching mask and bow in her hair — got her shot, one of 3,000 doses of the vaccine administered at the doctor's office that week.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved and recommended for kids ages 5 to 11.

"It's just a little pinch versus getting really sick and maybe even going to the hospital," Gallager told the news crew's cameras.

You can watch the segment that features Kid Advisor Hailey Gallager here. The "Nick News Break" will also air on Nickelodeon channels twice a month.

"Keep speaking up about the things that you care about, and continue helping people — our world depends on it," Biden told Gallager in his letter. "One day, kids may be writing to you as President."

Biden also tweeted about Hailey's efforts to promote the safety of COVID vaccination for children. "Hailey is proof that you can make a positive impact no matter what your age," he wrote. "Way to get out the word about vaccines!"

White House outreach to kids about vaccines includes a recent visit by singer and mom of three Ciara, a CNN and Sesame Street town hall event for families called The ABCs of COVID Vaccines, a Kids Edition of NBC's Nightly News and a short and adorable video of kids asking Dr. Lee Savio Beers, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a few hilarious questions about vaccines like "Are there peanuts in it?"