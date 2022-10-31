A Photo History of White House Halloweens Through the Years

See amazing images from Halloweens at the White House, from President Kennedy to present day

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

Published on October 31, 2022 08:00 AM
01 of 12

President John F. Kennedy

This photograph by Cecil Stoughton shows Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr. visiting President John F. Kennedy in the Oval Office on Halloween in their costumes.
Kennedy Children Visit President Kennedy in the Oval Office on H. White House Historical Association

Spooky! Photographer Cecil Stoughton captured President John F. Kennedy's kids Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr. visiting the Oval Office on Halloween 1963.

02 of 12

First Daughter Tricia Nixon

In this photograph, President Richard M. Nixon's eldest daughter, Tricia Nixon, smiles as a costumed child gazes into the fun house mirror in the Entrance Hall at the White House Halloween carnival. The event was held for local children in the Washington, D.C. area.
White House Historical Association

President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia greeted kids arriving to the White House Halloween Carnival in 1969.

03 of 12

The Nixon White House

In this photograph, costumed members of the United States Marine Band entertain guests during a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House in 1969. This photograph was taken during the Richard M. Nixon administration.
White House Historical Association

Costumed members of the United States Marine Band entertained guests during a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House in 1969.

04 of 12

First Lady Betty Ford

In this black and white photograph, First Lady Betty Ford and Social Secretary Nancy Howe prepare for Halloween as they dress a skeleton borrowed from the White House infirmary. The two set up the skeleton in President Gerald R. Ford's private study.
White House Historical Association

First Lady Betty Ford got ready to scare President Gerald Ford by placing a skeleton in his private study in 1974.

05 of 12

President Jimmy Carter

In this photograph, President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, their daughter Amy, and their grandson Jason pose for a group portrait in front of a large pumpkin on the North Portico during a White House Halloween party.
White House Historical Association

President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, their daughter Amy and their grandson Jason donned their finest costumes for a 1978 White House Halloween party.

06 of 12

President Ronald Reagan

In this photograph, President Ronald Reagan admires a pumpkin carved with the slogan "Stay the Course." President Reagan used the slogan during the 1982 midterm elections. First Lady Nancy Reagan poses alongside the pumpkin. The two are standing outside the South Portico entrance to the White House.
White House Historical Association

President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan presented their pumpkin, carved with the slogan "Stay the Course," around the 1982 midterm elections.

07 of 12

First Lady Barbara Bush

This photograph is of First Lady Barbara Bush grinning as she poses with costumed performers, a group of clowns, and a lone werewolf on the South Grounds of the White House as part of a Halloween celebration.
White House Historical Association

President George H.W. Bush's wife had a ball with some performers during the 1989 White House Halloween celebrations.

08 of 12

President Bill Cliton & First Lady Hillary Clinton

This photograph is of President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton dressed up as President and First Lady James and Dolley Madison for a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House.
White House Historical Association

President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton were clearly in the spirit in 1995 as they dressed up as President and First Lady James and Dolley Madison for a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House.

09 of 12

Barney Bush

In this photograph, President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush's Scottish terrier, Barney, poses with pumpkins in his Halloween portrait. Barney is captured on the South Lawn of the White House.
White House Historical Association

Even White House pets have been in on the action! In 2007, the Scottish terrier belonging to President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush presented some pumpkins in an official Halloween portrait.

10 of 12

The Obama White House

This photograph, taken by Pete Souza on October 31, 2014, shows the South Portico of the White House festively decorated for a Halloween celebration hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for local children and military families. The decorations included large inflatable pumpkins and facades of trees with autumnal leaves.
White House Historical Association

Parents to young children themselves, the Obamas always went all out on Halloween, as evidenced by these 2014 decorations.

11 of 12

First Lady Michelle Obama & President Barack Obama

This photograph was taken by Pete Souza on October 30, 2015, during a Halloween celebration at the White House hosted by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for local children and military families. Here, the president and first lady react with delight to a young trick-or-treater dressed as a pope in a miniature popemobile. The previous month, on September 23, 2015, President Obama had welcomed Pope Francis at the White House. It was the third papal visit to the White House, following the visits of Pope John Paul II in 1979, and Pope Benedict XVI in 2008.
White House Historical Association

Who could forget the baby pope?! The little guy came rolling up to the clearly amused President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2015.

12 of 12

First Lady Melania Trump

In this photograph, taken by Andrea Hanks, First Lady Melania Trump poses for a photograph with a young guest during a Halloween celebration at the White House on on October 25, 2020. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the event for local schoolchildren, children of frontline workers, and military families. The event included performances of seasonal tunes by the United States Air Force Strolling Strings as well as display stands and giveaway booths on the South Grounds by government agencies including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Department of the Interior, and the Department of Transportation. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event incorporated safety measures including social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, a face mask requirement for guests ages 2 and up, and a "no touch" policy for giveaway distribution.
White House Historical Association

Despite the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted young trick-or-treaters with an outside-only event in 2020.