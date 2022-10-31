02 of 12 First Daughter Tricia Nixon White House Historical Association President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia greeted kids arriving to the White House Halloween Carnival in 1969.

03 of 12 The Nixon White House White House Historical Association Costumed members of the United States Marine Band entertained guests during a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House in 1969.

04 of 12 First Lady Betty Ford White House Historical Association First Lady Betty Ford got ready to scare President Gerald Ford by placing a skeleton in his private study in 1974.

05 of 12 President Jimmy Carter White House Historical Association President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, their daughter Amy and their grandson Jason donned their finest costumes for a 1978 White House Halloween party.

06 of 12 President Ronald Reagan White House Historical Association President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan presented their pumpkin, carved with the slogan "Stay the Course," around the 1982 midterm elections.

07 of 12 First Lady Barbara Bush White House Historical Association President George H.W. Bush's wife had a ball with some performers during the 1989 White House Halloween celebrations.

08 of 12 President Bill Cliton & First Lady Hillary Clinton White House Historical Association President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton were clearly in the spirit in 1995 as they dressed up as President and First Lady James and Dolley Madison for a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House.

09 of 12 Barney Bush White House Historical Association Even White House pets have been in on the action! In 2007, the Scottish terrier belonging to President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush presented some pumpkins in an official Halloween portrait.

10 of 12 The Obama White House White House Historical Association Parents to young children themselves, the Obamas always went all out on Halloween, as evidenced by these 2014 decorations.

11 of 12 First Lady Michelle Obama & President Barack Obama White House Historical Association Who could forget the baby pope?! The little guy came rolling up to the clearly amused President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2015.