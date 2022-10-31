Politics A Photo History of White House Halloweens Through the Years See amazing images from Halloweens at the White House, from President Kennedy to present day By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 08:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 12 President John F. Kennedy Kennedy Children Visit President Kennedy in the Oval Office on H. White House Historical Association Spooky! Photographer Cecil Stoughton captured President John F. Kennedy's kids Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy, Jr. visiting the Oval Office on Halloween 1963. 02 of 12 First Daughter Tricia Nixon White House Historical Association President Richard Nixon's daughter Tricia greeted kids arriving to the White House Halloween Carnival in 1969. 03 of 12 The Nixon White House White House Historical Association Costumed members of the United States Marine Band entertained guests during a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House in 1969. 04 of 12 First Lady Betty Ford White House Historical Association First Lady Betty Ford got ready to scare President Gerald Ford by placing a skeleton in his private study in 1974. 05 of 12 President Jimmy Carter White House Historical Association President Jimmy Carter, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, their daughter Amy and their grandson Jason donned their finest costumes for a 1978 White House Halloween party. 06 of 12 President Ronald Reagan White House Historical Association President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan presented their pumpkin, carved with the slogan "Stay the Course," around the 1982 midterm elections. 07 of 12 First Lady Barbara Bush White House Historical Association President George H.W. Bush's wife had a ball with some performers during the 1989 White House Halloween celebrations. 08 of 12 President Bill Cliton & First Lady Hillary Clinton White House Historical Association President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton were clearly in the spirit in 1995 as they dressed up as President and First Lady James and Dolley Madison for a Halloween party in the East Room of the White House. 09 of 12 Barney Bush White House Historical Association Even White House pets have been in on the action! In 2007, the Scottish terrier belonging to President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush presented some pumpkins in an official Halloween portrait. 10 of 12 The Obama White House White House Historical Association Parents to young children themselves, the Obamas always went all out on Halloween, as evidenced by these 2014 decorations. 11 of 12 First Lady Michelle Obama & President Barack Obama White House Historical Association Who could forget the baby pope?! The little guy came rolling up to the clearly amused President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2015. 12 of 12 First Lady Melania Trump White House Historical Association Despite the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted young trick-or-treaters with an outside-only event in 2020.