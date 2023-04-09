The White House Easter Egg Roll Returns with 'EGGucation' Theme

The White House announced its full program of activities for the 2023 Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878. This year's events continue the theme of "EGGucation" that began last year by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, an educator of more than 30 years.

The event will be held on Monday and will see the South Lawn and Ellipse transformed into "a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy," the White House announced.

As is tradition, the event will feature an Easter egg roll and Easter egg hunt, though this year's leans heavily into the theme of education, and will include a reading nook, talent show, snack time tent and more.

There will also be appearances by professional athletes, children's book authors and costumed characters including Sesame Street's Grover and Winnie the Pooh.

Some of the activities even extend beyond the earth, with NASA astronauts demonstrating the laws of physics using one of the official wooden White House Easter eggs on the International Space Station. Videos of the egg in space will be available on the White House's social media platforms leading up to the event.

According to the White House, some 30,000 people will take part in this year's Easter festivities, including military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors. Tickets for the general public were also distributed, via online public lottery.

Last year's event, also themed "EGGucation," was the first Easter Egg Roll held at the White House since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were both canceled due to COVID-19.