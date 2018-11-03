Journalists are sharing their experiences with Alec Baldwin after he was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute in New York City, an allegation Baldwin has since called “false.”

The conversation happened on Twitter, where The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and ABC News’ Tara Palmeri — all White House correspondents — shared their shocking claims.

“Baldwin was the first person I ever experienced being blocked by on Twitter, after he used his account with hundreds of thousands of followers to berate me for… writing about a fundraiser he’d hosted in a way he didn’t find satisfactory,” Haberman wrote.

“Alec Baldwin also told me ‘I hope you choke to death’ when I was on assignment, staking out his house,” said Collins.

Palmeri quoted Collins’ tweet while adding, “He called me ‘a hag’ when I noted once that he had multiple nannies.”

A rep for Baldwin had no comment about the tweets from Haberman, Collins and Palmeri.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment.

The 30 Rock actor, 60, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, police said. He was charged at the 6th Precinct before departing Friday afternoon, dressed in a collared grey shirt and dark slacks. Baldwin was later photographed arriving at his Manhattan apartment.

Baldwin’s alleged victim, a 49-year-old male, was struck on the left side of the face and taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson said. No additional details of the incident were available.

A rep for Baldwin had no comment on his arrest, but Baldwin himself spoke out about it on Twitter.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” Baldwin tweeted Friday evening. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

In a follow-up tweet, Baldwin said, “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true.”

It was not immediately clear if Baldwin has a lawyer for this arrest who could comment on his behalf. Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

Baldwin has had at least one physical altercation in public in the past. In 2013, the father of five was photographed in an apparent fight with a paparazzo, according to ABC News. Photographs of the incident appeared to show Baldwin pinning the man down on a parked vehicle.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump — whom Baldwin often impersonates on Saturday Night Live — offered some rare friendly words to Baldwin after his arrest.

“I wish him luck,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before moving on to other questions, according to a pool report.