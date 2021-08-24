White House Asks Rachel Campos-Duffy, FOX News to Apologize for Comments About Jill Biden

FOX News host Rachel Campos-Duffy said First Lady Jill Biden "failed the country" by letting President Joe Biden run for office

The White House is calling on Rachel Campos-Duffy and FOX News to apologize for their recent comments on First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

On Monday, the first lady's press secretary, Michael LaRosa, shared a post on Twitter, slamming Campos-Duffy, 49, for saying that Dr. Biden "failed the country."

"This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they'll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs," he wrote.

The remarks were made on Sunday, during a Fox & Friends Weekend segment on President Joe Biden's response to the ongoing Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Campos-Duffy criticized the president's "mental state" while handling overseas conflict. She then placed blame on Dr. Biden for allowing her husband to run for office.

"If you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband ― to love her husband ― and not let him run in this mental state that he's in," Campos-Duffy continued. "I think she failed the country as well."

jill biden Dr. Jill Biden | Credit: JIM WATSON/Getty

Campos-Duffy's sentiments immediately sparked backlash with many sharing their support for the first lady on social media.

"Fox News blaming Dr. Jill Biden for Afghanistan is obviously ridiculous on many levels, to say nothing of blatantly sexist, and yet, it's somehow not even among the top ten most unreasonable claims made by them in the past month alone," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person added, "@FLOTUS is a smart, serious educator. Dr Jill Biden is both capable and extremely competent. Please ignore the petty, partisan, personal attacks on her character. It's a serious sign of desperation from a few unserious pundits. Find the good and praise it."