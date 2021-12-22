White House Extends Student Loan Payment Pause to Offer Borrowers 'Badly-Needed Breathing Room'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said his administration "is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days — through May 1, 2022"

Borrowers around the country can breathe a sigh of relief — at least, temporarily — with the news that student loan repayments are again on pause, this time until May 1, 2022.

In a statement released Wednesday, President Joe Biden said his administration "is extending the pause on federal student loan repayments for an additional 90 days — through May 1, 2022 — as we manage the ongoing pandemic and further strengthen our economic recovery."

"Meanwhile, the Department of Education will continue working with borrowers to ensure they have the support they need to transition smoothly back into repayment and advance economic stability for their own households and for our nation," the president, 79, added.

The new date of May 1, will signify the end of a freeze on federal student loan bills that began in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and under the Trump administration.

On Biden's first day in office, he directed the Department of Education to extend the pause federal on student loan repayments through September. In August, the repayments were extended yet again, through January 31, 2022. Those extensions, Biden said Wednesday, have "given 41 million Americans badly-needed breathing room during the economic upheaval caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic."

Biden urged borrowers to "take full advantage of the Department of Education's resources" as they prepare for payments to resume, adding: "look at options to lower your payments through income-based repayment plans; explore public service loan forgiveness; and make sure you are vaccinated and boosted when eligible."

The news comes as cases of COVID-19 have risen sharply in recent weeks, spurred by the new omicron variant.

"This additional extension of the repayment pause will provide critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, and will allow our Administration to assess the impacts of Omicron on student borrowers," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement Wednesday.

The omicron variant is the most contagious yet and has more mutations than any before it. However, multiple studies and reports have found that the booster shots are effective in preventing COVID-19 infections even with omicron.