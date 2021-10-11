White House Again Addresses Hunter Biden's Art Career After Critics Call Out Private Event

A source says that — contrary to some reports — none of Hunter's works have sold yet and guidelines to prevent conflicts of interest remain in place

The White House is again addressing questions about the budding art career of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden after the latter attended a starry event in Los Angeles celebrating his new works.

Hunter, 51, reportedly mingled among approximately 200 guests at Milk Studios — including Moby and L.A.'s mayor, Eric Garcetti — during the Oct. 1 event hosted by the Georges Bergès Gallery, which is selling his art. Mayor Garcetti is also the president's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to India.

The White House has repeatedly addressed Hunter's art career, insisting that safeguards are in place to prevent any potential ethical quandaries.

The system, reportedly negotiated by attorneys for Hunter and White House officials, leaves decisions about pricing and prospective purchasers to Hunter's gallerist, who agreed to withhold the name of bidders and buyers.

In theory, then, not even the artist will know who is taking home one of his paintings or what price they paid.

But Hunter's appearance at the recent event appeared to undercut that, critics argued.

Not so, says a source.

They tell PEOPLE that — contrary to some reports — none of Hunter's works have sold yet and the Oct. 1 event was a private gathering rather than an exhibition of works for sale. An official exhibit is planned for the fall in New York City.

The guidelines around his art remain in place to avoid potential conflicts, this source says. (The gallery did not return a request for comment.)

The source also says it is not true that lawyers have since been re-evaluating potential buyers, as reported by The New York Post.

During the White House press briefing last Wednesday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the ethics of the president's son selling art to people who might be seeking jobs, influence or the good graces of the administration.

Psaki, in response, referred back to the prior arrangement with Hunter's gallerist. At a previous briefing in July, Psaki laid out some of those guardrails.

"After careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards. Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child of a president has the right to pursue a career," Psaki said then. "But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand."

She said that the gallerist "will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities, with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency."

"It would be challenging for an anonymous person who we don't know and Hunter Biden doesn't know to have influence," she said then. "So that's a protection."

As part of the arrangement with the gallery, sources previously told The Washington Post that owner Georges Bergès would reject offers he considers suspicious or above the asking price.

Bergès told Artnet in June that Hunter's work could fetch between $75,000 to $500,000, depending on the drawings and paintings which he does on canvas, metal and Japanese Yupo paper.

According to the site, those prices would put Hunter "in the very top tier of emerging artists."

Hunter Biden's recent ups and downs

Though Hunter has no role in government or as an official adviser to his father, he has long been a target among conservatives — both for his past business dealings and for his personal scandals — even as the president's aides say he should be left out of the spotlight.

Hunter is also under investigation related to his taxes but has said he believes he will be exonerated. Authorities have not detailed their ongoing probe further.

He has been further dogged in Republican circles by an alleged copy of his laptop — containing sordid and inflammatory photos, texts and emails as well as other records — that surfaced at a repair store in 2020. The computer has never been confirmed to be his, though he has admitted it could be.

Earlier this year, Hunter wrote a candid memoir about his years of drug use and recovery and how, now with a wife and young son named for his late brother, he had found sobriety again in L.A.

"You can't be consumed by it. You can't let it limit your aspirations to do other things that are not only just important to you but in service to other people," Hunter said in a podcast appearance in May. "You have to step back out into the world."