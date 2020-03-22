Social-Distancing or at the White House: Where the Trump Family Is During Coronavirus Pandemic

As more states implement restrictions on non-essential travel and work in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many members of President Donald Trump’s family remain in Washington, D.C.

President Trump — who reversed his tone about the virus in recent days as he faced criticism over the way his administration handled it so far — has attended daily press briefings at the White House to update the nation on the steps the federal government is taking to combat infections and provide relief to citizens who have been affected by the virus.

The White House said last week that First Lady Melania Trump would begin appearing in a public awareness campaign about the virus as well.

On Thursday, she released a PSA that set to reassure Americans that the disruptions to their daily lives will not last.

“While changes need to be made now, this is not how we will live forever,” she said in the minute-long video. “Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will gather at the places of worship, concerts and sporting events again.”

The couple’s teenage son, Barron, has also been in D.C. with his parents, and celebrated his 14th birthday on Friday.

“Happy Birthday BWT,” Mrs. Trump, 49, wrote on social media.

Although the president did not share a birthday message of his own on social media, he mentioned their son on Monday, when asked what Barron knew about the novel coronavirus, which as of Sunday has sickened more than 24,000 people in the United States, killing more than 300, according to a New York Times tracker.

“He says, ‘How bad is this?’ It’s bad, it’s bad,” the president, 73, said Monday. “But we’re going to be hopefully a best case, not a worst case, and that’s what we’re working for.”

Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, and her husband Jared Kusnher, who are both White House aides, have also remained in the country’s capital.

Ivanka, 38, returned to work at the White House on Friday after testing negative for the coronavirus. She had previously came into contact with an Australian official before he tested positive for the virus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

“Over the last week, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home,” a White House official said Friday. “At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, [Ivanka] will be working from the White House today.”

Her husband, an adviser to the president, is in D.C. where he has reportedly been involved in the administration’s coronavirus response. He has attended several meetings and press conferences related to the pandemic at the White House.

It is not immediately clear where the rest of the president’s adult children — or their mother, Ivana Trump — were staying.

Eldest son Donald Trump Jr., who runs with family’s real estate business with brother Eric Trump, seemed to be in isolation with his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa. (Health officials have urged the public to avoid going outside unless necessary and to skip group gatherings in order to avoid infections.)

“And I thought the office/work environment was tough🤣… Chloe having none of daddy today,” Don Jr., 42, captioned a series of photos that showed his 5-year-old daughter Chloe making a series of faces and covering her face.

In another photo of him and his children, on Saturday, he wrote, “Nerf gun battle with the kids. Doing the best we can minimizing our exposure to others and vice versa.” He added the hashtags #selfisolation and #togetherapart.

Last week, Eric, 36, posted a video that was taken at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.

“We live in the greatest country on earth! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” he captioned the post, which showed an American flag waving outside.

Tiffany Trump, the president’s only child with ex-wife Marla Maples, who is finishing up law school at Georgetown, most recently took to social media to wish half-brother Barron a happy birthday.

“Happy 14th birthday to the best ‘little’ brother I could ever ask for!” Tiffany, 26, captioned a recent family photo, which showed the teenager towering over her. “You mean so much to me, Barron, I wish you all the happiness in the world! Love you! ♡”

Meanwhile, Maples has been posting daily videos from her home in New York City.

In addition to documenting her typical morning routine, Maples, 56, made a point to be an uplifting force on social media, offering up “prayers and virtual hugs” to her followers.

