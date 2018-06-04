Melania Trump Hasn't Been Seen in 25 Days: A Timeline of the First Lady's Absence

It’s been nearly a month since First Lady Melania Trump was last seen in public, and national speculation about her whereabouts continues to grow with each passing day.

On Monday, it was announced that the first lady, 48, is expected to attend a reception for Gold Star Families Monday evening at the White House. If she does indeed go, it will be her first official event since May 10th. The reception is “closed press,” however, which means no press or news cameras will be in the executive mansion to document the first lady’s attendance and participation.

With President Donald Trump‘s wife still out of sight — Monday marks the 25th day — here’s a timeline chronicling her absence.

First Lady Melania Trump View press/Corbis/getty

May 10

On Thursday, May 10, the first lady was by her husband’s side to welcome home three Americans who had been held captive in North Korea at Joint Base Andrews.

May 14

On Monday, May 14, the first lady’s office made the surprise announcement that she had undergone a “successful” kidney procedure that day, but would remain hospitalized for the remainder of the week.

May 19

The first lady reportedly returned home to the White House on Saturday, May 19, but still wasn’t seen publicly. The White House announced her return in a statement at the time, saying: “She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out.”

Later that day, the president tweeted an update on his wife’s health — but all people could talk about was a very noticeable typo.

“Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!” Trump tweeted, misspelling his wife’s name. It was quickly corrected from “Melanie” to “Melania.”

Several days later, the Post noted the first lady’s “unusually long absence” from the public eye, which it said was uncommon for even the most private of presidential spouses.

May 25

When a reporter asked Trump outside the White House about the first lady’s health, the president pointed up toward the second floor of the White House from the south entrance and replied, “She’s doing great. Right there. She’s doing great. She’s looking at us, right there.”

But as reporters turned to follow his outstretched finger, they saw no sign of his wife, reports the Post.

May 29

PEOPLE got an update on the first lady from her spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, who said Mrs. Trump had been participating in “several internal meetings with staff all last week, and that continues this week.”

Grisham added, “We’ve been going over initiatives and other long term planning for events such as the Congressional Picnic and 4th of July.”

May 30

While her husband and stepdaughter Ivanka hosted a “Sports and Fitness Day” event at the White House, the first lady remained out of sight but sent out a tweet in an apparent effort to quash conspiracy theories about her ongoing absence.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” she tweeted, presumably from the First Family’s second-floor private quarters while her husband, hundreds of visitors and dozens of White House reporters were assembled on the South Lawn just feet below.

June 1

Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that the first lady would not be joining her husband on a weekend getaway to Camp David, and instead would remain at the White House. Grisham added that the first lady was “feeling great!”

June 4

The first lady is expected to join her husband at a White House event honoring Gold Star families Monday evening.

But Grisham told NBC News that the first lady won’t attend the G7 summit in Canada this week with the president, nor go on a June 12 trip to Singapore for a North Korea meeting.