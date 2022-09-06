What to Know About Liz Truss, the United Kingdom's New Prime Minister

Since 2012, Truss has served in a variety of Cabinet positions, working under the governments of former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, whom she just replaced

Liz Truss speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
Liz Truss. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/getty

The United Kingdom has a new prime minister, after Liz Truss was formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth Tuesday in a history-making ceremony that took place in Scotland.

Truss, 47, said in a statement Monday that she was "honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party" after defeating MP Rishi Sunak in the race for prime minister.

"Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country," her statement continued. "I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom's potential."

Here's what to know about the new prime minister.

Liz Truss Has More Than a Decade-Long Career in Politics

NBC News reports that Truss first campaigned as a Tory candidate in 2001 and 2005, but lost both elections. Five years later, she was elected as an MP in South West Norfolk.

By 2009, she found herself embroiled in controversy and was subject to a deselection vote due to allegations of an affair with a Tory MP. She survived the vote, and her career continued to flourish.

Since 2012, Truss has served in a variety of Cabinet positions, working under the governments of former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, whom she just replaced.

Under Johnson, Truss served as Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019.

The Prime Minister Faces Several Economic Hurdles in Her New Role

As prime minister, Truss will be faced with a number of obstacles, including tackling rising energy and housing costs — which have spiked in recent months. CNN reports that, in July, inflation in the U.K. rose above 10%, while average household energy bills have risen some 54% this year.

Speaking to reporters on the steps of 10 Downing Street Tuesday, Truss promised to face both issues head-on.

"I will deal with the energy crisis caused by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war," Truss said, NBC News reports. "I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply."

NBC reports that there are rumors that Truss could roll out a $113 billion stimulus package to help alleviate costs, though it's unclear how that would be funded. While on the campaign trail, Truss repeatedly promised no new taxes and said she wouldn't require Britains to ration energy.

Bloomberg reports that Truss has said she plans to roll out an emergency mini-budget sometime in her first month, though details are presently unknown.

There are other challenges, as well, including a hospital bed shortage that's led to delayed ambulances (and delayed healthcare that in some cases could be life-saving) throughout the country.

She'll Lead Britain During a Time of Numerous International Challenges

While challenges persist at home, Truss will also face a number of foreign policy woes, including the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which has impacted energy prices and relations in the U.K.

Politico notes that Truss will also have to deal with tensions with China and strained relations with both the U.S. and France.

Then there's Brexit, which Truss once warned against but eventually came to support.

Vox reports that, in 2016, Truss cautioned about leaving the EU, but later changed her tune, saying she was "prepared to admit I was wrong" about that stance in 2022.

